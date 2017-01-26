Fun With Statcast: Yankees’ 5 Longest Home Runs Of 2016

With the season rapidly approaching, pitchers and catcher reporting in a mere three weeks. Interesting stories are few and far between, this is the perfect time to reminisce. This is my third installment in the Fun With Statcast series, you can read the first two here and here. Today we look at the top 5 longest home runs hit by the Yankees in 2016.

Most of you are probably expecting this list to contain a healthy dose of rookie sensation Gary Sanchez. Prepare to be surprised, while he lead the team in 420+ foot home runs (6) he actually does not make the cut on this list. There are actually one or two names you’d probably never expect.

#5: Starlin Castro vs. Jason Motte 6/22/2016 (443 ft.)

The Yankees were down 8-4 early against the Rockies. They rallied to tie the game in the 7th, and Castro won it in the 9th against a rare Jason Motte slider, which was probably out of the strike zone.

#4: Mark Teixeira vs. Kevin Quackenbush 7/3/2016 (444 ft.)

Tex added two insurance runs in the top of the 9th against the Padres with his second home run of the game, and 401st of his illustrious career.

#3 Aaron Hicks vs. Rick Porcello 5/6/2016 (446ft.)

The most surprising addition to the list by far. Hicks’ first and most clutch home run of the year came off his bat at around 107mph and gave the Yankees a late lead against future Cy Young winner and occasional meatball chef Rick Porcello.



Not exactly what you want.

#2: Aaron Judge vs. Matt Andriese 8/13/2016 (446 ft.)

You knew this one was going to be here. Judge had just finished watching fellow rookie Tyler Austin hit a home run in his first career PA from the on-deck circle. Not to be outdone on his first day, Judge hit a 1-2 curveball off the Mohegan Sun sports bar in center field.

#1: Brian McCann vs. Brandon Kintzler 6/19/2016 (450ft.)



Former Yankee Brian McCann almost hit this 2-1 fastball out of the stadium If anyone has ever heard the term “frozen rope” and wondered what it meant, I present exhibits A-Z.