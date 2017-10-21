Game Preview: Bills vs Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to do battle Sunday at New Era Field at 1 pm. The Bills are coming off their bye week, and with a win will take back control of the AFC East. The Bucs are looking to snap a two-game losing skid and work their way back towards winning the NFC South. This is a very intriguing matchup as the Bills were thought to be rebuilding this year and the playoff drought was destined to extend. On the other side, this was supposed to be the year that QB Jameis Winston took his team to the next level and began to establish themselves as a dominant team in the NFC. Instead, Buffalo find themselves right in the mix for a playoff spot and the Tampa Bay is sitting in last in their division. This is a pivotal game for both teams, so let’s dive into this matchup!

Eyes Front, Mouths Shut! History Lesson Time!

Tampa Bay has handily controlled the history of this series with a 7-3 record. The Buccaneers are winless when playing in Buffalo, albeit they have only played there once.

Call The Doctor! Injury Report!

Buffalo Bills: TE Charles Clay and LB Ramon Humber are both out. WR Jordan Matthews is questionable. Clay and Matthews have been QB Tyrod Taylor’s top targets this year in a meek passing attack. If Matthews is able to play, it could be a tide turner.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Jamies Winston and LB Lavonte David are both listed as questionable but will both play. David has missed two games this year with an ankle injury, and Tampa is glad to have him back as he is the anchor to their Linebacking core.

Keys To Victory!

Bills:

Run, run, run the boat! Sorry for the lame pun, but this is the week the running game has to get back on track. Buffalo’s offense still goes through RB LeSean McCoy and the offensive line. This has been the focus throughout the bye week. Don’t let Tampa’s 12th ranked rush defense fool you as their rank is skewed by only allowing 20 rushing yards in Week 1. Since then they have allowed over 100 yards in three of four games.

Break out the sunblock and glasses tomorrow as it’s supposed to be 77 degrees in Buffalo. This is because the Bills defense is going to bring the heat! Winston has had minimal practice this week as he is nursing his sore throwing shoulder. Getting pressure and hits on him early and often should derail their passing attack. Winston has been known to throw pick-worthy passes when under consistent pressure.

Buccaneers:

Stop the run. If the Bills can get the lead and control the clock by running the ball, they are very tough to beat. If the Bucs can force QB Taylor to win the game with his arm, their chances of victory greatly increase.

Establish RB Doug Martin as the main threat. Establishing the run and getting him involved in the short passing game will go a long way to taking the pressure off Winston having to gun sling it with his sore shoulder.

Stats To Fantasize About!

The Bills defense has given up the 2nd fewest points to opposing QBs this season.

The Bucs defense has given up the 3rd most points to opposing QBs and the most the WRs this season.

Game Prediction!

The Bills will win another very close and low scoring battle, 16-14. McCoy will get enough yards to allow K Stephen Hauschka to nail three more field goals and seal the victory. If Winston were healthy, I’d be leaning the other way, but Buffalo’s defense has been exceptional at getting pressure on the opposing QBs and shutting down the run. Also, Tampa Bay’s defense is struggling this year, and that is a recipe for a Buffalo win!