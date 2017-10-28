Game Preview: Bills vs Raiders

Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders could have playoff implications. The Bills are 4-2 and currently hold a wild card spot. The Raiders are 3-4 and very much in the hunt. Neither of these teams are favored to win their division, and the first tiebreaker for a wild card spot is head to head outcome. The winner of tomorrow’s game could very well get a wild card spot while sending the other team to the golf course early.

Eyes Front, Mouths Shut! History Lesson Time!

The Raiders lead this series 21-19. However, they have not fared well playing on the East Coast. Since 2009 the Raiders are 5-22 when traveling to across the country. On the flip side, the Bills are one of three remaining teams who are undefeated at home this year at 3-0. Philadelphia and Seattle are the other teams undefeated at home so far.

Call The Doctor! Injury Report!

Buffalo Bills: TE Charles Clay remains out. DB E.J. Gaines and LB Ramon Humber are out. S Jordan Poyer is listed as a game time decision, but rumors are swirling that he is unlikely to play. Oakland has one of the best passing offenses in the NFL. The Bills do not have much depth in their secondary so the playing without Gaines and Poyer could spell trouble.

Oakland Raiders: DBs David Amerson and Gareon Conley are both out. S Karl Joseph is also not expected to play due to a groin injury. The Raiders have struggled all year against the pass, and being without these 3 starters could further their woes.

Keys To Victory!

Bills:

QB Tyrod Taylor needs to be a gunslinger tomorrow. Oakland has a lot of firepower on offense and the Bills secondary is pretty banged up. Oakland will likely put up 25+ points so Taylor will need to lead this team through the air to keep up.

The Bills must score off turnovers. Last week, the defense had 3 takeaways, but the offense only converted one of those for points. QB Taylor isn’t known for going punch for punch in the passing game, and he might not have the receiving corps to do it. If the defense gets a takeaway, the Bills cannot afford not to capitalize on it.

The defensive line has to get consistent pressure on Raiders QB Derek Carr. With a depleted secondary, Buffalo might not be able to blitz more then the front four. If Carr has time, he is more then capable of shredding a defense with his plethora of targets.

Raiders:

QB Carr and the offense needs to repeat last weeks performance. Carr threw for 417 yards and 3 touchdowns. WR Amari Cooper had 220 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cooper has struggled all season until last week. If they can repeat their performance, then they will be tough to beat.

Shut down RB LeSean McCoy. In their matchup last year, McCoy had 130 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving and the Bills nearly won that game. Teams who have been able to neutralize McCoy usually end up winning.

DE/LB Khalil Mack needs to have a big homecoming. Mack played for the University at Buffalo and he is playing in Buffalo for the first time since being drafted 5th overall in 2014. He is one of the best pass rushers in the game, and his run stopping is very underrated. Taylor poses a difficult challenge with his ability to avoid sacks by running and eluding tacklers. The Raiders will rely heavily on Mack and his athletic ability to contain Taylor and get some hits on him.

Stats To Fantasize About!

Oakland has given up the 3rd most points to kickers this season.

Buffalo has given up the 6th most points to TEs this season.

Game Prediction!

The injuries to Buffalo’s secondary will be too much to overcome against a passing attack that includes Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Jared Cook. Last year, McCoy had nearly 200 total yards against the Raiders, but it still wasn’t enough. Taylor hasn’t shown enough consistency in his career to lead the Bills to victory through the air. Raiders come out on top 24-14.