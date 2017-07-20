Gary Barnidge To Work Out For Jaguars

The Runner Sports
Gary Barnidge may be a free agent heading into Training Camp, but he could soon find a job.

The former Cleveland Browns tight end is slated to meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, as first reported by Mike Kaye of First Coast News in Jacksonville. His signing, if it happens, will lend depth to a position that currently includes 33-year-old Marcedes Lewis and former Raider Mychal Rivera.

Despite a down year in 2016 (55 catches, 612 yards, 2 touchdowns), Barnidge still made plays with every single quarterback that the Browns fielded. The former Pro Bowler in 2015 (79 catches, 1,043 yards, 9 touchdowns) was released after Cleveland drafted Miami tight end David Njoku with the 29th overall pick.

Even if Barnidge doesn’t sign with the Jaguars, he should still find a job during the preseason. Plenty of teams could use a tight end with that type of experience.

John Newby

A Minnesota Vikings fan from Oregon who writes about the Houston Texans and discusses nerdy topics.
Quite fond of my wife, video games, and Blue Heelers.
