Gary Sheffield For The Hall Of Fame: Yankees On The Ballot

This week’s edition of my look at the former Yankees who are on the ballot is taking a look at a player who did not spend long with the Yankees: Gary Sheffield. Although he only played three seasons for the club, Sheffield’s brief run is something I experienced growing up. I remember Sheffield’s time with the Yankees and how it affected the team.

This year will be Sheffield’s third time on the ballot. Last year, Sheffield only received 11.6% of the vote. For another player, it might not be too surprising. But for Gary Sheffield, it is to me. Sheffield is part of the 500 home run club. If he accomplished this twenty years ago, Sheffield would have been a first ballot Hall of Famer easily. In addition to his 509 HRs, Sheffield has 2689 hits. With those offensive numbers, it is difficult to argue against him.

Sheffield has some of the best offensive numbers in recent memory. Although he did play through an era with other players hitting astronomical numbers (some with the aid of PEDs), Sheffield’s numbers are nothing to sneeze at. On top of his 2689 hits, he has a career batting average of .292. Over a 22 year career, the man was only .008 points away from hitting .300 for his MLB life. A career OPS of .907 is another fantastic statistic in Sheffield’s case. He not only had power, but got on base at an impressive clip.

Away from the offensive statistics is where Sheffield’s case takes the true pump. According to advanced fielding metrics, he was awful. Over his career, advanced statistics say that Sheffield let up 109 runs more than the average player. That averages out to a hair under 5 runs per season that Sheffield gave up while playing the field. However, most of his defensive inefficiencies come from when he was playing the infield during the early portion of his career. As he moved to the outfield, his numbers become better. While they are not impressive, they are closer to average. In some years, he is above average in the outfield by a run or two. However, his issues in the field are a major factor into why he has received such little love so far.

In terms of recognition, Sheffield does alright. He never won a MVP Award throughout his career. He finished in the top ten of voting five times, finishing second in 2004. Sheffield was a 9-time All-Star and a 5-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Although he never won a MVP, Sheffield did receive recognition for being one of the best players during his time. Remember, he played in the outfield during the career of Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr, and other notable bats. In a league filled with elite outfielders, it is hard to stand out. Sheffield managed to be a name during a time of big names.

When it comes to the discussion of the Hall of Fame, writers who vote talk about how a player was viewed during the time he played. Was said player ever considered to be one of the best of his time or did he simply put up career numbers unnoticed? Gary Sheffield had league wide recognition while he played. Considered to have the fastest hands at the plate, there was always fear from pitchers when they faced him. As a young ball player growing up, I remember attempting to duplicate Sheffield’s bat wiggle while taking batting practice. Sheffield was a name synonymous with good hitting. During the 2000s, Sheffield was considered one of the best hitters in the game. That should stand for something.

Gary Sheffield did not experience much postseason play. In his 22 seasons, Sheffield’s teams only reached the playoffs 6 times. He does have one World Series Championship from the 1997 Florida Marlins team. In that postseason, Sheffield batted .320 with 3 home runs, 7 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. More impressively, his lowest series OBP was .458. He was clearly a factor in the Marlins success that season. In his other trips to the playoffs, Sheffield was subpar. After his successful performance with the Marlins, he only batted above .300 in one playoff series. With the Braves and Yankees, Sheffield only had one winning series out of six.

How does Sheffield stack up against other Hall of Famers? One player came to mind immediately: Jim Rice. In 16 seasons, Rice batted .298 with a career total of 382 HRs and 2452. Rice played in more seasons than Sheffield did, which levels out the batting average comparison (Sheffield had nearly 1,000 more ABs than Rice did). Sheffield has the obvious advantage in hits and home runs, though Rice trailing by a season and a half worth of hits puts a dent in that comparison. Based on these numbers, Sheffield seems to be a lock for the Hall of Fame. Where Rice edges Sheffield is that he did win an MVP back in 1978. Sheffield edges Rice in All-Star games by one, but that does not equate to a MVP Award. However, the numbers are heavily favored in Sheffield’s corner. If Rice is a Hall of Famer, then Sheffield should surely be in as well.

A better comparison for Sheffield’s case is Frank Thomas. Thomas had 521 career HRs, 2468 hits, and .301 batting average. Thomas slightly edges Sheffield in home runs and batting average while Sheffield has more hits. The reason Thomas is a better comparison is the fact that he was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 with 83% of the vote. Thomas was also a first ballot Hall of Famer as well. He is a recent example of putting a player of similar to caliber into the Hall of Fame. Though Thomas won two MVPs, his numbers are similar to Sheffield’s. Also, Thomas was a poor fielder when he was starting at DH.

To be honest, when I sat down to write this article, I was planning on saying that Gary Sheffield should not be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But after my research, it is a bit ridiculous that he only received 11.6% of the vote last year. Offensively, there have not been many better than Sheffield. While defense is a major crutch, the committee recently inducted a player with similar to statistics to Sheffield who was a port defender. The numbers are there, he has a World Series ring under his belt, and he was considered one of the best during his time. Gary Sheffield should be a Hall of Famer. Unfortunately, I do not think he will ever be elected because his advanced statistics are not as elite as some would want it.