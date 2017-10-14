Gerald Green Finds Another New Home In Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted their intention to request waivers on Joel Anthony, Brandon Rush, and Gary Payton II late Friday night. The trio joins James Young, Kendall Marshall, and Xavier Munford as the final players cut from the Bucks’ roster, leaving Gerald Green as the lone man standing from the preseason’s competition for the final spot on the team.

Green is a journeyman wing and former first-round pick. His athleticism tantalized team’s for years, but ultimately inconsistency drove him out of the league. Green played internationally for two years, first in Russia and later in China. Time abroad served as something of a wake-up call.

“I didn’t want to be [overseas] anymore . . . I wanted to be an NBA player,” Green told the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach last year. “It was something I had to change for myself. I always used to sit here and point the finger at what everyone else was doing. At that point, I just told myself, ‘What could I do to change? What could I do to change myself?’ ”

He returned to the NBA in 2011 and has found a role on a variety of teams ever since. Green’s athleticism remains impressive given his age (31), and his skill continues to provide utility as well. He profiles as a springy, end of the bench scorer for the Bucks, unlikely to play consistent minutes, but capable of filling a role on the wing, should the team need a touch of shooting or energy.

That’s a useful player to have around, and one that is likely to be utilized, particularly given Jason Kidd’s proclivity for using the entire breadth of the roster available to him. Green’s presence becomes doubly impactful when considering his contributions to team culture. He was beloved by his fellow Celtics in Boston last year, playing the role of a whacky, but wise, veteran.

Green will fill some of the void of eccentricity left in Michael Beasley’s absence. Whether he’s playing “baseball” with teammates just before tipoff, casually eating chicken tenders before the biggest game of the year, or ordering hot chocolate to sip from his spot on the bench, Green is decidedly playful — an uplifting presence in what can be a long slog of an NBA regular season. Teams need that kind of energy, and Green brings it without sacrificing his professionalism.

He never reached the All-Star level expectations many laid out for him at the beginning of his career, but Green has cultivated a mindset that’s allowed him to stick in the NBA in a variety of contexts. He’s found another home in Milwaukee.