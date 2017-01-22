Get to Know Florida State 2017 Signee RaiQuan Gray

RaiQuan Gray out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale is part of a five-man recruiting class that will be heading to Florida State next season. At 6’8, 240 lbs., Gray is a versatile forward who is equally at ease leading the fast break as he is banging down low and doing the dirty work on the glass. He is a capable scorer from all three levels and can be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams thanks to his size and passing abilities. On the defensive side of the ball, Gray is a solid shot blocker due to his long arms and timing.

With his high school career coming to an end, RaiQuan and his teammates at Dillard are looking to win their second straight 6A state championship. Dillard is 18-4 while playing a national schedule this season, and is ranked as the 62nd best team in the nation and fourth in the state of Florida.

Sterling Thomas: With your regular season winding down at the end of the month, how do you feel you have improved since it began?

RaiQuan Gray: I feel that I have most improved my ability to score in different ways, and becoming a better leader with having younger guys on the team.

ST: Looking back over your high school career, what is the one accomplishment you are most proud of both on the court and off it?

RG: The one thing on the court I would say winning a state championship last year. Off the court I would just say being a good person around the school, and in the community. Most athletes feel like they’re better than others, but not in my case.

ST: You recently participated in the City of Palms Classic, can you tell me what about that experience?

RG: It was a great experience, I’ve watched the event over years and I finally had a chance to compete in it in front of a great crowd… I believe it’s one of the best, if not the best tournaments in the country.

ST: If you could only use one word to describe your game what would it be?

RG: Versatile

ST: How do you see yourself fitting in once you arrive at Florida State? What skills do you possess that you believe can make an impact day one?

RG: I see myself fitting in great because of my versatile skill set. The skills I possess that I think will make an impact are being able to handle the ball really well, make shots, and be a playmaker. It’s an open offense so I will be able to showcase my overall game inside and out.

ST: Finally, your style of play has led to some comparisons to Draymond Green, and for good reason. Is he someone you try to emulate on the court, and if not who do you draw inspiration from?

RG: I really don’t try to play his game I play mine, but it so happens that people compare our games to each other which is a great thing because he’s a pro at the highest level, and someday I want to be there so I guess if my game is compared to him that is a great thing. I’ve had others compare me to players like Carmelo Anthony and Jabari Parker also.