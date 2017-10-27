Getting Used To Dejounte Murray

Coming out of college, most prospects will agree that the NBA takes some getting used to. Young players often find themselves marveling at the sheer amount and frequency of games and the fast pace of these games. They suddenly notice the way veteran players somehow always know where to be and when to be there. Certainly, the idea of landing at 2 am in a new city with a game the next day at 6 pm is a shock to the system after playing less than half that same amount of games at a Division 1 NCAA institution.

For some guys, it’s boring and hectic all at the same time. Some never get over it at all, and for some, it only takes a year or so to grow into their Nike jersey. San Antonio Spurs sophomore point guard Dejounte Murray, for example, seems to have already seized control of his own fate this year. He’s currently second only to LaMarcus Aldridge in team rebounding, second on the team in steals per game (behind the efficient and quietly defensive brilliance of Rudy Gay), and he also leads the team in assists per game. He just keeps making the right play, and he looks stronger than he did last year. And perhaps most important, his emergence has allowed Tony Parker a rather relaxed return to form by way of rehabilitation with the Austin Toros.

Much of Murray’s arrival can probably be attested to the organization that surrounds him. Organizational competency can prove to be the difference between Nick Anderson and Kawhi Leonard. Because meanwhile, right now in Philadelphia, fellow Washington standout and recent number-one overall pick Markelle Fultz appears headed down an opposite and all-too-familiar path of road bumps. Maybe it’s to be expected. Whilst Murray benefits from the foundation of arguably the finest organizations in all of professional sports, Fultz is looking more and more like another Philly project poised to gradually implode from the inside out.

Whether Markelle had fluid imported or exported from his shoulder this week, it never should have taken this long for Philly to shut him down if the core of his very shooting motion must be consciously altered to avoid pain and discomfort. This should never happen, unless, of course, they are trying to break their own streak of number one overall picks whose health suffers at the hands of training staff incompetency and managerial shortcomings. In that regard, they’re competing with themselves. It also should never have come from his agent: neither story should have come from his agent, but certainly not both stories. In fact, any story by an agent about what a training staff should not be a thing.

Hopefully, Fultz returns quickly, but not too quickly. Thus far, the 76ers have put his presence on the court over health, maybe for ticket sales, or perhaps the optics or some other ill-advised prioritization. They have chosen a short-term roll-out over a possible long-term payoff. And as a result, instead of talking about how he’s simply not in the game, instead we discuss his altered free throw and reserved on-court demeanor. But come on Philly. Which one is really worse here? Are they perhaps both equally bad?

Sure, we’re only four games into the season. Doesn’t seem like much, right? Not so fast. The science of comparison poses the same question to these doubters: “What if this was baseball?” As sports analyst Tom Haberstroh explains it, on the baseball-to-basketball games conversion scale, the 82 games of an NBA season equate to 458 baseball games in terms of what we can learn from the numbers. On this conversion scale, four basketball games are equivalent to 22 baseball. Think about that. That’s a lot of innings, a lot of pitches, and a lot of stats to pull from for a sample-size batting average, for example.

Even despite the NBA’s new condensed offseason, diminished preseason, and shortened Summer League schedules, four games is a solid sample size. Within this four-game sample size, Dejounte Murray has shown flashes of productivity and IQ that make Gregg Popovich grin. And Pop really isn’t generally a grinner.

But all statistics and Fultz comparisons aside, consider the most significant aspect of Murray’s game, which is also the most elusive and impossible to aggregate: his confidence. Last year in the playoffs when Tony Parker blew out his knee against the Houston Rockets, Murray filled in admirably at point guard. Some, maybe even most, rookies might have been inclined to shrink in that moment or pretend like they weren’t inclined to shrink in the moment and shrink anyway. In those trying times of Spurs backcourt upheaval, Murray noticed his head coach be visibly nervous about the loss of Parker. It was Murray who approached Gregg Popovich, probably the greatest coach of his generation, to comfort him in that moment, and tell him not to ‘worry so much.’ You’re the rookie, you’re the one that’s supposed to be worried!

Later in that same series, Kawhi went down with an ankle injury, and the Spurs needed Dejounte’s speed and ability to finish at the rim more than ever. Ultimately, it was his fearlessness that would carry that beat up Spurs team into the next round. As a rookie, there’s something to be said for that. Especially because few rookies even get that chance in a scenario with such high stakes. It’s pretty clear by now that Dejounte knows this, and it looks like he’s going to continue to do everything in his power to show everyone he’s perfectly capable of it on a nightly basis.

Earlier this month, a reporter asked Murray what would need to happen this year for him to solidify a spot in the rotation. Murray’s response? “Pop’s just going to have to get used to me.” Perhaps Murray also needs to get used to Pop. But either way, he might be the first Spur in history to see it the other way around. And really, regardless of who’s doing the getting used to, so far, both appear to be well on their way.