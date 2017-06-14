Gig ‘Em Astros! Houston Drafts 2 Former Aggies, Corbin Martin And Tyler Ivey

One way to put fannies in the hometown seats is to draft local players who will, eventually, clog the box office with passes for family and friends. In Monday’s MLB Draft, the Houston Astros spent two of their first five picks on former right-handed pitchers for the Texas A&M Aggies: Corbin Martin and Tyler Ivey.

Actually, Ivey only attended A&M his freshman year, before transferring to Grayson College for his just-finished sophomore year. But, more on him later.

Martin and Ivey represent one-third of the college players drafted by Houston in the first ten rounds. And, reflecting Houston’s current position of contending now and in the near future, only two of their first 12 round selections were high schoolers.

Corbin Martin, 2nd Round, #56 Overall

Martin (pictured above) became the highest selection for the Aggies since Tyler Naquin and Michael Wacha were selected by the Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals with the 15th and 19th picks, respectively, back in 2012.

Speaking of the Cards, Martin’s draft slot was made possible by MLB’s punitive actions against St. Louis in the stolen data mess from several months ago. Houston’s 53rd pick, Monday (prep IF Joe Perez), was also a Cards’ gift.

The 6’2″ 200-pounder is from the Houston suburb of Cypress, 27 miles NW of Minute Maid Park. He’s one of six Martin children, which include three sisters and twin brothers. He attended Cypress Ranch High School, logging a career 13-4 record and a 1.38 ERA in 112 innings (16 of 22 starts). He struck out 123 while walking only 55.

Following his sophomore season, in the summer of 2016, Martin pitched for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League, and took home All-Cape Cod League honors. In 14 games, all in relief, he logged an 0-1 record with six saves and a 1.14 ERA, recording 22 strikeouts and 3 walks in 15.2 innings. He helped the Commodores to a 29-15 record to claim the West Division title.

In his 23 games this season (12 of which were starts), the 21-year-old posted a 7-3 record with a 3.35 ERA, and 94 strikeouts in 86 innings. For his Aggie career, Martin is 11-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 130.2 innings of work. His resumé includes a May 19 12-K performance against Arkansas.

John Sickels of MinorLeagueBall.com describes Martin’s stuff: “He has an overpowering breaking ball, a big power curve that’s a definite plus pitch. He also has a decent slider, and since moving into the starting role (shortly after the ’17 season began after a stint in the bullpen) he’s shown the ability to use a good change-up, too.

“When his command is on, Martin throws four quality pitches for strikes and has little trouble putting hitters away.”

Video: Watch MLB-produced scouting report on Martin

Tyler Ivey, 3rd Round, #91 Overall

“Words can’t explain how thankful I am for the Astros organization for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” Ivey tweeted moments after hearing his name called, Monday.

Baseball America had ranked Ivey as the 302nd-best prospect in the draft, so his excitement about his under-100 slot is understandable.

In fact, removing all suspense about his signability, Ivey had this reply after an Astros scout called shortly before the 6’4″, 195-pounder heard his name: “He said, ‘we’re thinking about taking you in the 3rd round with the 91st pick. Will you sign?’ It was the best feeling ever. I said, ‘absolutely, take me.’ I said, ‘let’s go. I’m going to sign.'”

He features a low-90s fastball with a smooth delivery, but his secondary pitches need more work. He features a slider, changeup, and curveball, and will need one of those pitches to jump a grade if he hopes to make it as a back-end starter or high-leverage reliever, the latter a likely outcome at this point.

Born in Dallas an only child, the 21-year-old redhead attended Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, a suburb 24 miles NE of Dallas. Pitching for the Hawks in his senior year, Tyler logged a 10-1 record with a 0.27 ERA (setting a new school ERA record), 121 strikeouts and 11 walks in 69 innings. In doing so, he earned Perfect Game All-American First Team honors.

In Ivey’s freshman year at Texas A&M (2016), he pitched 43 innings, logging a 48/15 K/BB ratio, with a 3.56 ERA, starting 10 of 11 games. That summer, Ivey played for the California Collegiate League’s Menlo Park Legends, pitching to a 2.05 ERA, a 3-0 record, in 3 starts (1 complete game) in his 4 appearances totaling 22 IP. He had a 23/8 K/BB ratio.

Video: Watch most of Ivey’s mound time (13 min) in his freshman year with A&M vs. Pepperdine

Ivey transferred from A&M to Grayson College in the fall of 2016. Grayson is a community college in Denison, 75 miles north of Dallas. He started just one game in his 12 appearances in this, his sophomore year, totaling 78 innings. He was 9-0, posting a 2.08 ERA with 122 strikeouts. That 14 K/9 number may be what made Ivey stand out to Houston brass.

