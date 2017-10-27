Ryan Giggs: Manchester United Need Spurs Win More

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, has said that United need a win more than Tottenham Hotspurs when the two sides meet on Saturday.

United had their first loss in the Premier League when they were defeated by Huddersfield last week. The loss to Huddersfield made it possible for Manchester City to extend their lead over United to five points with a three-nil win over Burnley last Saturday.

“Manchester United versus Tottenham has always been, both at Old Trafford and White Hart Lane, an attractive game. Obviously we’ve got a good record over them at home and I would have said before the last week that Manchester United will win when they face Spurs on Saturday,” Giggs wrote, Sky Sports reports.

“However, I now think that United need to win it more than Tottenham. It’s a huge game and the crowd will really be up for it, but if you go after Tottenham they can get you.

“You always want to put in a good performance but United just need a scrappy 1-0 win. I think Jose Mourinho and the fans would take that and forget about producing an entertaining performance.”

United will be going into the weekend fixture after beating Swansea City by two goals to nothing in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. United will go away to Bristol City in the fifth round of the competition.

United will be facing a Tottenham side that has won five of their last six Premier League games. But according to reports, they will be without Harry Kane, who is the highest goal scorer in the Premier League with eight goals. This will certainly be a blow for Tottenham, and a boost for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho’s men will need to up their performance after failing to win their last two Premier League games against Huddersfield and Liverpool. The last two league games of the former League champions have been very defensive and this pattern has produced only one goal. United will need to attack more than they have in the last two games to boost their chances of scoring.

The United midfield in the last two games against Huddersfield and Liverpool have also been poor, something they need to improve in order to start winning games.

Perhaps they are missing the services of Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini.