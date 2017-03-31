Glasgow Captain Peter Horne Ready For Saracens

With the return of the international stars to Glasgow last week, Peter Horne has confidence his team can take down the mighty Saracens.

This season has been a roller coaster for Glasgow. They will be playing in their first ever Champions Cup quarter-final. In Pro 12 play, the Warriors are likely to miss the playoffs for the first time in six years, currently ten points behind fourth place Ulster.

Last week, Glasgow made strides to improve their Pro 12 standing with a win over last year’s champions, Connacht. This performance being their first since the return of the Scottish internationals and it showed. Scottish internationals were responsible for 22 of Glasgow’s 35 points against Connacht. Finn Russel had a great return with 5 for 5 kicking and one try.

Peter Horne is not intimidated by the powerful favorites the Saracens.

“We can absolutely win,” he said. “We’re in a great place. It’s great to have the Scotland boys back – they’ve come back full of beans and really lifted training last week. It was great to see them all out having fun, smiles on their faces.” (The Telegraph)

He has every confidence in the ability of his team to take on and beat the Saracens in Allianz Park on Sunday. The team will be featuring the two-time Six Nations player of the tournament, Stuart Hogg. His presence will be absolutely necessary as the Warriors take on a very strong and tough Saracens defense. Owen Farrell told The Sun that, “With the likes of Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Ali Price lulling the strings for the team, every single one of them can make something out of nothing.”

How will Tim Swinson’s suspension affect the Warriors?

Last week in Glasgow’s win over Connacht, Tim Swinson was awarded a red card for a swinging arm tackle against Dave Heffernan. The ruling was challenged and upheld by the Pro 12. The result of the card was a four-week suspension leaving Swinson out of the squad until April 24.

The Saracens have a powerful scrum that will look to overrun a weakened second row. The loss of a key player like Swinson to the Warrior set piece could be devastating for a team that is looking to continue their European success. The Glasgow forwards must pull together and find a better unity without the 25 cap international. The Saracen set piece has performed very well this year and will be eager to take on a soft front pack.

Saracens v Glasgow

Allianz Park

April 3 at 12:00 PM GMT