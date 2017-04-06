Glasgow Warriors’ Fight Continues To Make The Pro 12 Playoffs

The Glasgow Warriors will be traveling to Munster in their continued quest for a Pro 12 playoff spot

Glasgow will travel to Munster this weekend in a rematch of Champions Cup pool play. Last weekend, Glasgow suffered a disappointing loss to the Saracens, which bumped them out of Champions Cup contention. Munster dominated Toulouse to take the next step towards their third Champions Cup. Glasgow are currently 10 points behind Ulster and must pass Scarlets in the standings to make the playoffs. Munster are currently two points behind Leinster to take over the top of the table.

The Warriors face an uphill battle through the end of the season

Glasgow scrum half Ali Price told BBC two weeks ago that, “Every game for us is pretty much a final from now until the end of the season.” Glasgow must play perfectly through the rest of the season if they don’t want to miss the playoffs for the first time in six years. Even if Glasgow can manage that, it still may not be enough. Price went on to say, “In the league, we do rely on a couple of results elsewhere but we need to win every game to be in with a chance of making the top four.”

Glasgow have been blanked all three matches they have played against Munster this year. This match will absolutely be a do or die situation for the Warriors. For all the British and Irish Lions hopefuls on the Warriors, this match will be another great opportunity to match up against their Irish counterparts.

Glasgow injury update

Mark Bennett will not be putting on the Glasgow jersey again since he has undergone ACL surgery and will be out for 9-12 months. Next season Bennett will be making the move across country to play for Edinburgh, where he will continue his career there once he has recovered. Josh Strauss is only likely to return to Glasgow should they make the playoffs this year. During the Six Nations match against France, he injured his kidney and will not be allowed to return to play for six more weeks.

Adam Hastings will join Glasgow next season

Bath Fly-Half, 20-year-old Adam Hastings has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors after this season as reported by the BBC. Hastings has been featured in 12 matches in his three years at Bath and previously played for the Scotland U20s. The Warriors will be looking to have a young talented fly-half that can be developed through the Scottish system.

“As a young 10 it’s important to get game-time and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity in Glasgow.”

Adam Hastings is the son of Scottish legend Gavin Hastings, who had over 600 points for Scotland. Hopefully, overtime Adam will be able to step out of his father’s shadow and work towards his own reputation in Scotland.

High injury count a concern for Munster this weekend

In Munster’s routing of Toulouse they racked up a large injury count. CJ Stander, Dave Kilcoyne, Keith Earls, and Peter O’Mahony all left the field early on Saturday. Fortunately, most of those players have been cleared for action this weekend. On Monday it was announced that CJ Stander was still awaiting further evaluation on his ankle before his eligibility is determined. Connor Murray is also still under evaluation for his shoulder that prevented him from playing against Toulouse. Munster has a very deep talented squad. They will need their absolute best to deal with a Warriors team that are in a must win mentality.

The match between these two sides is always an excitement and this week will be no different. Will Glasgow take the next step towards the Pro 12 playoffs? Or will Munster take a 4-0 record against Glasgow this year?

Munster v Glasgow

Saturday, April 8 at 7:35 PM GMT