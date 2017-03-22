Gleyber Torres Reassigned To AA Trenton

In a decision that should come as a surprise to no one, Gleyber Torres was reassigned to the AA Trenton Thunder. This was the plan for Gleyber ever since the end of his spectacular fall. After the news that Didi Gregorius would be sidelined until at least April, the Yankees’ shortstop picture was thrown into disarray. This move helps clear things up a little.

Reviewing Torres’ spring

Now that Torres’ stint in major league camp is officially over we can start reflecting on it. Torres was the Yankees’ best hitter this spring, hitting .448/.469/.931 over 29 at bats. Nine of his 13 hits going for extra bases, including 2 home runs.

The Yankees front office doesn’t seem interested in rushing Gleyber to the majors, even after the news about Gregorius. Didi won’t be a free agent until 2020, and with Starlin Castro in a similar boat (signed through 2019, team option for ’20) there is no immediate need for middle infield help. However, if Torres continues on his current trajectory the team will be forced to find a place for him to play a la Gary Sanchez.

State of the Shortstop

With Didi out for possibly the first month of the season, the team needs to find a stopgap. The front-runner for the job is Starlin Castro. George A King of the New York Post reported that Castro is open to the idea of moving over to short.

“I can do that for sure. That’s my natural position and I think I can do that,’’ Castro said Monday after getting at-bats in a Single-A game against the Blue Jays at the Yankees’ minor league complex. “If they ask me, I am going to say yes. Hopefully [Gregorius] is all right.’’

Castro is far and away the most qualified of the potential replacements, playing 7,444 innings at short over his career. If Castro were to move over, we would likely see a combination of Ronald Torreyes and hopefully Rob Refsnyder at 2B.

If I were a betting man and this were the case, I would put my money on Torreyes receiving the lion’s share of starts at 2B as the club is inexplicably down on Refsnyder.

Other internal options are woefully uninspiring, including the likes of Pete Kozma and Ruben Tejada.

My personal favorite course of action would be Tyler Wade. Earlier in the week there were talks of using Wade as a utility infielder. Wade is a natural shortstop, his defense has been described as among the best in all of the minor leagues. He also just so happens to be hitting .394/.430/.484 this spring.

Hopefully, the Yankees haven’t forgotten that not too long ago a young shortstop named Derek Jeter got his start in a similar fashion after Tony Fernandez hurt his knee in the spring on 1996.

If the Yankees don’t agree with me and think Wade is not ready for the starting job, they could do a lot worse than Castro/Torreyes/Refsnyder filling in the majority of defensive innings and at-bats.