Gord Downie: A Life Reflected In Hockey

A day most Canadians knew was coming, yet so few prepared to deal with. A national icon, poet laureate, bombastic personality, and role model, has left us sooner than we would like, as The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie has passed away. He lived his life in the realm of music, but permeated a nondescript Canadian culture that helped cement for many what being Canadian was; good company, good music, and often the CBC playing Hockey Night in Canada on a chilly Saturday night. His impact is far too widespread for one article, and too subjective for any one person to fully explain, but to the hockey fan he offered a soundtrack to the national past time and will forever be linked with the sport of hockey in a now grieving nation. Bob McKenzie of TSN explained it well, “Not every song the Tragically Hip sings is about hockey; it just seems that way.”

Although a fan of the Boston Bruins and a disciple of the great Bobby Orr, Gord often wrote about the sport in general. However, with the design of their own tour jerseys, Gord and his bandmates allowed for some personal bias to creep in as their sweaters mirrored that of the Boston Bruins. Outside of Boston, Gord referenced the Toronto Maple Leafs in the song Fifty Mission Cap. This track reflects on a man who kept Maple Leaf player Bill Barilko’s hockey card tucked inside his World War II veterans hat, his 50 Mission Cap. Nothing more than a plot for guitarists Paul Langlois and Robby Baker to wail on their guitars, Maple Leaf fans have clung to this song as a sort of anthem. Often when playing in the Air Canada Centre, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ home arena, the stage lights would shoot out blue and white, while spotlights picked out the Barilko banner hanging from the rafters. Why was the banner hanging there? Well you see, “The last goal he ever scored, won the Leafs the cup.”

Perhaps a personal soft spot, but Gord Downie spent his days playing hockey as a goalie like myself. As evident in his song Lonely End of the Rink, Gord spent his time alone in the crease blending the lines of his personal life with his allegorical references to his past time, hockey. A tall feat, seeing as most “husky” Canadian kids, like myself, who found themselves playing goal were too busy catching their breath and praying for shots to miss their heads. It was clear as Gord explained in this track that life and hockey were too similar to be separated as evident in The Lonely End of the Rink. Hockey players often define themselves by their position, and for Gord, the person he recounts in this song believes in him enough to shout across a frozen lake that, “You won’t die of a thousand fakes or be beaten by the sweetest of dekes!” Whether its representative of teamwork, what it means to be alone, friendly support, or simply believe in your goalie, The Tragically Hip nailed the eerie nature of being alone in a team sport as a goalie; self reflective, desperation for moral support, and quietness, interrupted by emphatic swells in excitement that draw an arena’s eyes to you.

The Hip and Gord even have a love song that reflects the power and grip a beautiful girl can have on a hockey fan. Beginning with a reference to Paul Henderson’s Summit Series winning goal in 1972 that saw Canada defeat the Soviet’s, in the song Fireworks, Gord lays the groundwork for this love story on his personal remembrance of that event. With everyone excitedly nervous, and “squeezing their sticks”, a reference to a nervous hockey play, Gord simply sings that “all I remember is sitting beside you.” In the NSFW line to follow he explains that this girl didn’t care about hockey, something he had never seen before, but in a coy way of showing his love back he explained to her that “you were loosening my grip on Bobby Orr.”

The amount of references are too deep, too personal, and too subjective to explain in any sort of entirety. For me, Gord’s passing represents a hole that is now sitting in the heart of my nation. He talked about the CBC, our parents’ Prime Ministers, Killer Whale Tanks, Bobcaygeon, Attawapiskat, the World Wars, our First Nations, and of course hockey. All of these topics tailored to Canadians, it seemed like their discography was a continuously growing love letter to the nation that embraced their uniquely Canadian style. The Tragically Hip have provided many backgrounds for Hockey Night in Canada’s Ron McLean to articulately and aptly set the table for an evening of hockey, while Gord punctuated his every word during the matchup montage in the background, further entrenching themselves into the national identity.

He will be immortalized in Canadian history as the nation’s greatest storyteller, as he had the incredible ability of creating a personal connection with his listeners through topics they cared about. His use of his position in the spotlight to elevate the standard what it is to be Canadian, and how we can become better as a nation will forever make him a role model to young Canadians, and a hero to the First Nations people as well. Above all else, he taught us lessons on how to handle life, whether on the ice or not; with courage, and grace too.