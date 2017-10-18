Gordon Hayward Injury Jeopardizes EVERYTHING For Celtics

The Boston Celtics’ excitedly revamped chase for banner 18 likely came to a devastating, crashing end just six minutes into the new season. Gordon Hayward, making his Celtics debut after inking a four-year/$127 million contract this offseason, was carted off the court after suffering a nasty leg injury.

Defeating for any player and team, regardless of the situation, the injury particularly jeopardizes everything the Celtics have done over the last five years in building what was supposed to be a Finals-worthy contender.

This sucks. It’s awful to begin writing this before the opening night game even makes it to half, it sucks to be having this conversation just six minutes into a new season; one in which high expectations and hopes were undoubtedly cashed in on. Injuries are unavoidable, and while the Celtics will find themselves in a pickle moving forward, none of this ultimately comes down on Hayward in a negative manner.

Hayward is the centerpiece for anything the Celtics plan to do over the next four years, that much won’t change. But overnight the pieces that accompany him begin to potentially shift.

The Celtics returned just one regular starter from a 53-win season in which they earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite that accomplishment, Boston never came close to smelling the sweaty hardwood of a Finals matchup after being dispatched by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4-1. They were challenged mightily en route by the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, as well.

The landscape of the NBA is a daunting one in 2017. And as a result, the Celtics weren’t afraid to shake up their “not good enough” roster. The Finals have been represented by the Cavs and Golden State Warriors for three straight years and it’s likely headed there for a fourth. While the Celtics were still long shots to challenge that status quo, at the very minimum they were supposed to keep things interesting in a dying Eastern Conference as more and more stars move out west.

More importantly, the groundwork this team laid in 2017 was supposed to be the foundation of success as the NBA continued to transform in the wake of the Warriors’ utter domination of the league.

All of that possibly changes.

Officially, Hayward has been diagnosed with a dislocated left ankle and fractured left tibia. Inital looks at the injury show a clean break, and the Celtics remain optimistic according to The Vertical’s Chris Mannix. There are worse injuries to overcome just one game into an 82-game campaign, but lower leg injuries carry distinct severity in basketball, and his return this season is unlikely. Injuries such as this can have career-altering implications.

That lost year could come at a heavy expense for Boston, who leveraged plenty on a chance to roll the dice on this season.

A lot will come down to Kyrie Irving’s future with the team. From initial reports, Kyrie has been enamored with Boston, in a two for one dig at his former teammates and town, Irving called Boston, “a real live sports city.” But those tides can turn as the Celtics shift from playoff threat to a sleeping giant, hoping to awaken next year. The only issue being in its year of slumber, things could get pretty ugly, and that nap could turn into a coma, never to awaken again.

Irving was in search of a team he could call his own, an attempt to get out from under the shadow of LeBron James, but coming from three straight NBA Finals appearances, Kyrie wasn’t quite looking to join a team where success was alluding him. Boston’s potentially rocky road ahead will task the former Duke guard’s commitment to Brad Stevens and his men.

Celtics GM Danny Ainge, of course, spent dearly to bring in Irving. The Celtics gave up their most cherished asset in the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 pick, but also shipped off Isaiah Thomas, whose on-court contributions were immeasurable. Thomas also had a heavy hand in landing the Celtics’ most prized free agent adds over the last few seasons in Hayward and Al Horford. Boston also handed over a key defensive piece in Jae Crowder —who had been disgruntled with fans’ appreciation of Hayward long before he joined the team— and a potentially big rebounding component with youngster Ante Zizic. All of this came after the fact that they’d lost Avery Bradley, possibly one of the NBA’s best wing defenders, as a cap casualty to sign Hayward.

Kyrie Irving was already the Celtics’ biggest wild card heading into this season. They’d clearly cashed in expecting to sign him long-term, and the looming deal will be the talk of the town earlier than expected as a result of Gordon Hayward’s injury. Boston’s success will heavily dictate that conversation.

If Irving is committed to this team, he stands behind his men in the coming weeks and signs a contract extension with Boston before anything can start to get between them. If not, Uncle Drew will find a long season of questioning his long-term intentions, and depending on how far this team falls, could be the biggest story at the trade deadline.

Seeking loyalty won’t come without adversity, as Ainge burns the lone remnants of the bridge of trust and loyalty he and Isaiah Thomas had established prior to the blockbuster trade. Playing following his sister’s death and turned full-time team recruiter, Thomas was in search of a max deal of his own. A hip injury ultimately building enough doubt in the Celtics’ organization to move on from him despite his contributions. Ainge capped off an ugly series of sparring between the two since the trade by saying, “I don’t know what I owe him.” Those types of comments could be the very leverage that works against him as he attempts to lock Irving up long-time.

In the short-term, the Celtics at least responded well following the injury. After initially, and understandably, playing without life through the remainder of the half, the Celtics gritted out a narrow, entertaining game, closing a 16-point halftime deficit. Kyrie Irving led what is now most certainly his team through the effort with 22 points, only being outdone by sophomore Jaylen Brown’s 25. Jayson Tatum became just the second Celtic to make an NBA debut with a double-double. Ultimately, the effort wasn’t enough as the Celtics came up short, 102-99, in what will likely be a very sad reality going forward.

The league would have heavily benefitted from the season-long banter between a competitive Celtics and Cavaliers as the Western Conference wages nuclear war. Maybe the Celtics will be able to continue to grit out tough performances even in Gordon Hayward’s absence, but the Toronto Raptors will likely step in to fill that void. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if that sleeping giant can find a prince charming to awaken it again.