Guiness Pro 14 Preview: Cardiff Blues

It has been a very difficult summer for the Cardiff Blues following a disappointing 7th place finish last season. This offseason has been mired by lost opportunities and financial woes. It seemed that the Blues would catch a break with talks of Leigh Halfpenny returning to Cardiff. Eventually, the talks broke down and Halfpenny would make his new home with the Scarlets.

WRU takeover of Cardiff Blues

It was discussed and planned in May that due to the financial difficulties of the Blues, that the WRU would take over the club July 1. Following many discussions between the Cardiff board and the WRU, it was decided by the board to maintain control of the club.

The discussions began with how the WRU could assist in negotiations for the redevelopment of the Cardiff Arms Park. It then developed into a discussion of potential takeover of the club. Cardiff has since decided that they would rather handle the discussions themselves rather than hand over control.

Cardiff Blues’ financial issues

The Blues’ financial problems have been escalating quickly over the past year, resulting in financial cutbacks for the club. The cutbacks were so severe that former Ulster lock Franco van der Merwe was cut from the squad even before playing a match. The failure to sign Leigh Halfpenny was due the unavailable funds necessary to bring him in.

Cardiff’s plan to increase revenue is to redevelop the Cardiff Arms Park to bring the stadium into the modern world. Their plan would be a new 20,000 seat stadium that would allow for multiple uses for the venue, such as concerts as well as sporting events. They are trying to follow in the footsteps other major clubs around Europe that have adapted their parks to other uses.



Squad

At one time during the summer the new signings for the team looked very good, but have since dropped off. The loss of van der Merwe and the failure to sign Halfpenny made this season very lean. The only two major signees are Jack Roberts from Leicester and Damien Welch from Exeter.

Jack Roberts is a huge addition as both an inside and outside center. Last season, Roberts started a majority of his matches for Leicester throughout the Premiership and Champions Cup. With his background and credentials, he could start for the Blues very early on in the season.

Damien Welch, although a good signing, is not nearly as large. Welch was a lock for the Exeter Chiefs last season with his only starts coming during the Anglo-Welsh Cup, of which he started all the matches. He may have a very bright future, but is not starting ready as of yet.

Expected starting XV

Rhys Gill- 29 caps, Although expect Gethin Jenkins to pick up a good amount of time as well, Cardiff needs to look to Gill to continue forward. Kristian Dacey- 118 caps, Kristian Dacey has been a solid hooker for Cardiff for a long time, and do not expect that to change any time soon. Taufa’ao Filise- 241 caps, The fixture of the Cardiff front row will continue to man his post throughout the year. George Earle- 17 caps, The Lock position for Cardiff is very thin and strained right now. Although new and probably not ready yet, expect Damien Welch to get some reps here as well. Macauley Cook- 126 caps. Sam Warburton- 106 caps, With the performance recently by Ellis Jenkins, expect Warburton to spend a lot more time at 6 this season than before. Ellis Jenkins- 83 caps, Jenkins performance this past year has been amazing and has fought well and hard to earn his position. Nick Williams- 20 caps. Lloyd Williams- 146 caps. Gareth Anscombe- 44 caps, A fly half with this little experience could be troubling. He did start a large portion of matches last season though. Blaine Scully- 31 caps/Tom James-149 caps, this position is more difficult to predict with both players sharing near equal time in the role last season. Willis Halaholo- 20 caps. Rey Lee-lo- 46 caps. Alex Cuthbert- 100 caps, It should be no surprise here with the former British and Irish Lion returning to his role on the wing. Matthew Morgan- 30 caps.

Coaching

Danny Wilson’s third year with the Blues will be a trying time. The lack of depth in his second row will make a very difficult season for him. van der Merwe would have been a great addition to his team, but he will have to work through not having him. Since Wilson took the reins in 2015, he has improved the team. Cardiff has averaged 7th place in the league.

Schedule

Cardiff’s schedule is no easy feat, but is definitely a manageable one. Cardiff has home and away matches against strong teams like Munster, Ospreys, Glasgow, and Scarlets. They also have some easier opponents as well with home and away against Zebre, Connacht, and Dragons. The Cheetahs are a complete mystery in how they will perform. Cardiff will also be the first team to test Richard Cockerill with his new team Edinburgh. With the match being at home for Cardiff, it’s expected they will come away with the win.

Outlook

Cardiff has improved under Danny Wilson’s time with the club. The improvement can be shown by Cardiff’s match against Ospreys late last season which showed 80 minutes of brilliant rugby by the Blues. Utilizing players like Blaine Scully and Alex Cuthbert, who are both great attacking options, would really open up the Cardiff attack. The team is fairly young, with seven of the expected starting XV having less than 50 caps with the club.

The schedule is manageable, but not easy. The season for Cardiff really comes down to a matter of which team we will see throughout the season. Will we see the team that looked absolutely world-class against the Ospreys last year? Or struggling through the meat of their season losing very winnable matches. If the former is what we see, the sky is the limit. If the later, expect the same mediocrity that has been the archetype for the team in previous years.

With all of that, expect good things from them this season, playoffs (depending on how they work) are unlikely for the Blues this year. However, a bid for the European Champions Cup next year may be very possible.

