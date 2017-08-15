Guinness Pro 14 Preview: Zebre

The offseason has been in absolute shambles for Zebre Rugby. From a new coaching staff to an attempt to leave the Pro 14, there has been a world of issues for Zebre over the past few months. Since the inclusion of Zebre in 2012, the team has never finished above 11th. That place was only achieved once, in 2013, when Benetton Treviso finished below them. Zebre has struggled since their inclusion to establish themselves and grow a fan base.

Attempted Coup and takeover by the IRF

Last month, it was announced by Zebre that they would not be competing in the 2017/18 season of Pro 14. Before the day was finished, a second statement was issued by the team. This statement completely reversed the initial, stating that they would, in fact, compete in the upcoming season. With that statement, it was also announced that the team would continue under new ownership and management, with the current fill in being the Italian Rugby Federation.

This announcement came on the heels of rumors that came out claiming Zebre players had not been paid in over two months. The rumor went on to claim that preseason workouts and preparations had not begun. This came out approximately one month after most other teams had begun.

Although rumors are simply that and routinely incorrect, the attempt to not compete would seem consistent with that story. The lack of funding for players is also substantiated by the financial struggles the team has experienced for a while. The attendance never really grew and has actually shrunk from its already poor numbers. Funding difficulties have been compounded by the lack of interest by Italian television.

Instead of allowing Zebre time to attempt to fix a broken system, the IRF has stepped in to ensure they would have two teams in the competition.

Squad

Zebre was also hit very hard during the offseason by the departure of much of their talent. Seven routine starters from last season have left the team with six moving to other teams and Quintin Geldenhuys, who had been capped for Italy 67 times, choosing retirement.

The replacements for these players have not been the ideal replacements for these seasoned veterans. Eight players are from Italian clubs, namely Rugby Calvisano. Only one player comes from outside of Italy as Dave Sisi joins the team from Bath. The new players will be required to step in early in the season to fill large gaps left by departing players. The No. 4 Lock, blindside flanker, inside center, left wing, and full back positions all have only one player with more than six matches experience last season. For one of two teams on the nation’s biggest stage, it is also very hard to see only one likely starter with more than 20 national caps.



Expected Starting XV

Andrea Lovotti- 15 caps last season as well as 17 Italian caps. Thomas D’Apice- 14 caps last season with 13 career Italian caps. Dario Chistolini- 12 caps last season along with 18 national caps. Gideon Koeglenberg- 10 caps last season. Not much experience throughout last season, but is one of many positions that are very thin. The other most experienced player is Oliviero Fabiani who is a hooker by trade. George Biagi- 15 caps last season as well as 19 national caps. 6. Maxime Mbanda- 11 caps last season. Johan Meyer- 17 caps last season. Derick Minnie- 4 caps at the 8 position last year, with the departure of Fedrico Ruzza, he is the only player with more than one match starting. Marcell Violi- 15 caps last season. The start changed between Marcell and Guglielmo Palazzani for most of last season, expect more of the same this year. Carlo Canna- 17 caps last season as well as 20 national caps. Giovanbattista Venditti- Only 5 caps last season and 2 national caps. Tommaso Castello- 16 caps last season. Tommaso Boni- 16 caps last season. Mattia Bellini- 13 Caps. Kurt Baker- 9 caps and the only player with any experience from last season returning.

Coaching

This season, all of these issues will be in the hands of a new head coach, Michael Bradley. Bradley has amassed good experience as head coach of Connacht and Edinburgh. The former Irish national player also spent time as defense coach for Georgia. He will be charged with trying to untangle the knot that is Zebre Rugby.

Michael Bradley came highly recommended by Italian head coach Connor O’Shea. Bradley will be joined by Carlo Orlandi and Alessandro Troncon as assistant coaches. Both coaches come from assistant jobs with the Italian U-20s team that made the world championships for the first time this year.

Schedule

This upcoming season is decent for the team. Considering the conferences, they have the standard home and away against Ospreys, Munster, Glasgow, Connacht, Cardiff, and Cheetahs. Cross conference they are lucky enough to play all but Benetton Treviso only once. Against their in-country rivals, they have three matches.

This lineup makes their season more palatable than some of the Welsh or Irish schedules. Schedules like this may cause complaints from other nations later down the line.

Outlook

Zebre is in a very difficult position this season. With financial problems, a lean depth chart, and a new coaching staff, this team is in for a hard season. The schedule is more favorable than some, but Zebre simply isn’t in a place to take advantage. It is hard to see this team anywhere but the bottom of the table at year’s end.

