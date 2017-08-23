With the target date of late August to early September, a small army of formerly walking-wounded Houston Astros are set to rejoin the American League Western Division leaders. But first, two of Houston’s minor league affiliates, and their fans, are reaping the benefits of an influx of major leaguers on their respective rosters.

Tuesday, August 22, four Astros began their rehab stints in the Texas League, at Double-A Corpus Christi: relief pitchers Will Harris (right shoulder inflammation), Tony Sipp (right calf soreness) and Michael Feliz (right shoulder discomfort), and catcher Evan Gattis, who’s recovering from a concussion.

Lefty Sipp started Tuesday’s game against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A’s affiliate), going one inning walking one and striking out two. Harris picked up the second inning, flawlessly, while striking out one. Feliz tossed the third inning, and had success, with his one walk and one strikeout, picking up the hold in the eventual 5-1 Hooks win.

Gattis had three plate appearances, walking twice and scoring once while throwing out a runner trying to steal.

Gattis was the designated hitter Wednesday for the Hooks, and will catch again Thursday before being re-evaluated. Feliz and Sipp aren’t expected back until September.

By Friday, five Astros will be rehabbing with the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies of the Pacific Coast League: Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers, Jr., Harris, Feliz, and Sipp.

McCullers, out with back discomfort since July 31, will start Friday at home for Fresno, followed by Harris, Sipp, and Feliz out of the bullpen. McCullers will make at least two rehab starts, Hinch said, Wednesday. The Astros plan for him to pitch four to five innings for Fresno on Friday. Harris will be activated Saturday, as long as his Friday outing goes well, and his shoulder responds positively.

These rehab assignments were also planned for Corpus Christi, but the Gulf Coast of Texas is under a hurricane watch, with the impending approach of tropical depression Harvey, due to make landfall this weekend. Gattis, not scheduled to make the Fresno trip, may return to Houston Thursday, depending on the storm progress.

Hinch said Wednesday that Correa’s rehab assignment is mapped out for at least a week with Fresno. Correa will be in Fresno’s lineup Thursday at shortstop (for about 7 innings), wearing a snappy team alter-ego Fresno Tacos uniform. Correa has been out some five weeks after undergoing left thumb ligament surgery, and has been successfully taking full batting practice and fielding drills since early in the week.

Also, catcher Brian McCann, who’s been out since Aug. 14 with a right knee issue, will come off the DL Thursday, Houston manager, A.J. Hinch, said. He won’t require a rehab assignment.

To illustrate how the team misses these key players, this stat, collected through games of Tuesday, August 22: The Astros have lost 13 of 20 games this month—only the Mets (6-15), Phillies (6-15), and White Sox (7-14) have been worse.

“It’s August, and there’s a lot of teams that are beat up,” Hinch said. “I’ll be happy when we’re healthy and we stop talking about it.”

Related: Make sure you’re up-to-date for Players Weekend, coming up this weekend, with The Stories Behind the Astros’ Nicknames