Hamish Watson’s Incredible Play Not Enough For Edinburgh

Fresh off the Six Nations tournament, Hamish Watson proved his international worth in a heartbreaking loss to La Rochelle.

The opening match of the knockout round for the Challenge Cup looked to be an easy pick. The number one team in the Top 14 against the ninth place Pro 12 team. La Rochelle entered this match in Edinburgh with an amazing seven road wins this season. All cards seemed stacked against Edinburgh going into this match.

The first fifteen minutes seemed to reflect the card. La Rochelle came out with a full speed attack against the home team. They caught Edinburgh flat-footed and half asleep. Mistakes by Edinburgh allowed the French leaders a chance to set up lineouts inside the Edinburgh half. Twice in the first fifteen La Rochelle set the maul and drove almost without resistance all the way past the try line. On both occasions, Jeremie Maurouard held the ball tight and fell with ease into the try zone.

Following the second try the Edinburgh offense began to come alive. The Scottish side began to put successful phases together, assisted by a line break by Chris Dean. Edinburgh worked down to the 5m line and Phil Burleigh found a hole in the defense to get one of the tries back for Edinburgh.

Arthur Retiere was not keen on Edinburgh closing the gap, and was able to find two seams in the Edinburgh defense. One brought him a try, the other he offloaded to Steeve Barry for another to take La Rochelle to 26 points.

The Awakening of Hamish Watson and the Edinburgh defense.

Following the Barry try Edinburgh would commence a defensive campaign that would keep La Rochelle’s scoreboard silent for over a half an hour. The Edinburgh defense became so stifling for the French side that La Rochelle began to make mistakes. Pinned deep in their own half, La Rochelle lost control and turned the ball over allowing Ross Ford to carry across the line for another try to finish the half.

Hamish Watson’s defense was amazing. There was never a ruck that didn’t show his number, and he fought continuously for turnovers. The second half started very strong for Edinburgh with a drive deep into their opponent’s 22. This drive sadly would not produce the results they were looking for, but success was not far behind. Seven minutes into the second half, Edinburgh drove down inches from the line with great offloading. Viliame Mata was able to get the ball out to Watson, who made it in for the try.

46' Bill Mata with an incredible offload to Hamish Watson, who runs in for the score! #EDIvLAR (17-26) pic.twitter.com/lYs3S7V7l4 — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 31, 2017

Only seven points up, La Rochelle decided to turn on their own defense. Watson’s try would be Edinburgh’s last of the day. Edinburgh continued to drive deep, and Watson played hard from one end of the field to the other, but La Rochelle kept them from adding to their score.

Duncan Weir kicked to add to the Edinburgh score to draw them within four following a yellow card being shown to Lekso Kaulashvili for an illegal tackle. Brock James returned La Rochelle’s lead to seven a few minutes later. Edinburgh fought hard to make it work, but could not find the points necessary to take the lead again. a late kick by Brock James put the match out of reach for Edinburgh and La Rochelle will move on to the next round of play.

Hodge: "I'm gutted. I know the players are gutted. They're a top side in France, and we feel we could have, and should have, won." pic.twitter.com/JIVwiNW71V — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 31, 2017

Great match to open up the knockout round

The results were disappointing for many Edinburgh fans, but the match was full of excitement. Edinburgh fought hard and climbed back within four after a 26-7 deficit. Edinburgh did not get the win, but their fans can hold their heads high after that finish.

La Rochelle-32

Edinburgh-22