Hard Work And Solid Spring Helps Jacob May Earn Starting Center Field Spot For Rebuilding White Sox

A screaming liner up the middle for a solid single to leadoff the game. That’s how Chicago White Sox center fielder Jacob May started the ballclub’s game Tuesday afternoon at Surprise Stadium in Arizona before starting the scoring from second on Jose Abreu’s line drive RBI single to center. Eventually going 2-for-4 with that run in the Sox’s 7-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals, May showed off his speed and hard work that has been a staple for him this spring in helping earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Less than a week until Opening Day and the White Sox home opener from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on April 3 and with the trade of veteran non-roster invitee Peter Bourjos to the Tampa Bay Rays made official early Tuesday afternoon, it freed up space for the 25-year-old Sox prospect to now not only make the team’s Opening Day roster, but more than likely open as its regular starting center fielder and leadoff hitter.

Originally an afterthought to even make the roster, let alone break camp as part of the final 25-man roster, May went into Spring Training at Camelback Ranch in Arizona pegged right behind highly touted prospect Charlie Tilson and Bourjos for the starting center field spot. Using that chip as motivation to get where he is.

“I had nothing to lose. Honestly I came into spring feeling personally as a darkhorse in this whole things. Not someone that is really talked about a lot, which is fine with me. I don’t really care about that stuff. It gave me a little chip on my shoulder,” May said. “People didn’t expect too much from me. I know the organization knows what I’m capable of doing, which is all that really matters.”

Using an injury setback to Tilson that gave the switch-hitting May more playing time he otherwise probably wouldn’t have got, he took full advantage of the opportunity. He quietly put together a solid hitting line of .339/.361/525 with six extra-base hits, including three triples, and four steals in 24 games.

Thus why the South Siders deemed Bourjos expendable and able to be dealt, even though most thought he would be next in line to be a regular. With his youth and very similar skill sets of being a speedy runner and plus defender, May gives the Sox an intriguing option that they just couldn’t hinge his development, even if they would have preferred to wait longer to do so.

Irony in all of this as Jacob himself pointed out how bittersweet the news was to him. As he learned so much from Bourjos, who in such a short time, became not only a mentor, but great friend as well.

“It’s still kind of a little bit of mixed feelings. He’s one of your friends and a teammate,” May said smiling.

The nephew of longtime former White Sox veteran Carlos May, who is now a team ambassador, Jacob also talked about how this is something he has dreamed of his whole life.

“My whole life I’ve been dreaming about this. Since I was a little kid. I’ve been around locker rooms and players. It’s a little surreal,” May said. “I’m just out there to help this team win and hopefully I’ll do that and carry the (May) name well.”

A homegrown guy on a rebuilding team with a chance to possibly stick around for a long time, this couldn’t have happened to any better of not only a player, but person, and should hopefully be the start of some great years for Jacob to come for many years on the Southside.