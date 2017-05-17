Hayden Triggs To Retire At The End Of The Season

Leinster Lock Hayden Triggs announced he will hang up his boots prior to the Leinster semi-final clash against Scarlets.

Hayden Triggs announced on Tuesday that this will be his last season playing professional rugby. He is not retiring due to injury or age, but a disillusionment with professional rugby.

“The game is different (now), and it’s almost like I don’t like it anymore. As professionals, we’re paid to do this, that’s kind of our product. The game is what I love, I’ve said that before, but all the [expletive] around it is hard.” Irish Times

Triggs says that he has enjoyed his time at Leinster and is happy to be finishing his career there. He has spent two years in Dublin and will be hoping to take home some hardware for his club.

“It’s not a case of wanting to win, a bit of silverware, but I need to. I’d love to leave my mark, my name, on this club with something positive. That would mean the world to me. I’m not getting ahead of myself; we need to deal with a good team coming to the RDS. I don’t want to sound like we’re going to be there, but me personally, I’d love nothing more.”

Triggs has had a good career with nine caps for the Maori All Blacks. He played lock for every New Zealand Super Rugby team except the Crusaders. He traveled and played in Japan before ending up in Ireland.

Leinster team weakened by injury before Pro 12 playoffs.

Rob Kearney nor Jamie Heaslip will be available for Leinster’s match this weekend. Both players are recovering from injuries that are serious enough that they also have not been included in the Ireland tour for this summer. Dominic Ryan will not be putting the Leinster shirt on again before putting on the sky blue and white of Top 14 club Racing 92. Ryan will be out due to a procedure being performed on his bicep. It is possible that Sean Cronin will be able to return this week following a neck injury against Clermont. Leinster is an amazing team with a large amount of depth, but there is no way of telling how the numerous injuries will affect Leinster in this year’s playoffs.

Scarlets go into playoffs with momentum after strong end to the regular season.

Scarlets have had a strong run to the end of their season winning their last five matches. They ended that great run with an absolute thrashing of Ospreys (40-17) in the final week of the regular season. It is unfortunate that the match prior to their win streak was a 45-9 loss to Leinster in Dublin, but it is amazing how the playoffs can change things.

Scott Williams likes his team’s chances against Leinster.

“…like I say, we’re playing well and hopefully if we put the same performance in that we did last week [40-17 victory over the Ospreys] then I think we’ll have a good chance.” Sky Sports



Both teams have had an impressive run to their season. Will Scarlets break the curse of away semi-finals? Or will Leinster progress to their second final in as many years?