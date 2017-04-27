Henry Pyrgos Looks To End The Season Strong For Glasgow

Henry Pyrgos looks to send Gregor Townsend off in the best possible way with his first away victory against Leinster.

Gregor Townsend has had a strong coaching tenure with Glasgow. In his five-year career as Glasgow coach, he has led the Warriors to their first Pro 12 championship and their first Champions Cup playoffs. Although mathematically possible, it is very unlikely that Glasgow will make the Pro 12 playoffs this year. Henry Pyrgos hopes that Glasgow can finish his term with a feat that has eluded his coaching career, a victory in Dublin.

“We still have two big games. Leinster away is massive and Edinburgh at home is another big one. Some of the guys will be leaving and obviously coaching staff are moving on. There is a big couple of weeks coming up for the club and the guys will be excited to finish off the season really well.”(The Scotsman)

The competition against Leinster will be massive. Leinster have a strong powerful pack and a fast and elusive back row. Garry Ringrose had one of the tries of the weekend against Clermont during the Champions Cup semi-finals. Lion Johnny Sexton had a tremendous weekend slotting all of his kicks; unfortunately, it was not enough for the victory, but he absolutely proved his worth yet again in that match.

The Scotsman) “The physicality against Clermont [in their European Champions Cup semi-final loss] was huge. They were both going at it hammer and tongs. We know we will have to be physical and match that challenge first and foremost. If we can do that we can impose our game on them.”

Mike Ross to retire at the end of the season.

Irish and Leinster prop Mike Ross will be hanging up his boots at the end of the season. The 61-time Irish cap has had an amazing career in his time with Leinster. He has played 151 games, won a Pro 12 title, two Heineken Cups, and a Challenge Cup. With Ireland, Ross won two 6 Nations tournaments in his 61 caps. He announced his retirement yesterday on via Leinster’s official channels. leinsterrugby.ie.

“Rugby has been a huge part of my life and I’ve been incredibly lucky to have been a part of some amazing teams. In particular, I’ll never forget winning the European Cup in 2011 or the Six Nations championship in 2014.”

Brian Alainu’uese may make Scotland his test rugby home.

Last week, 23-yearr-old lock Brian Alainu’uese signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow. Alainu’uese is eligible for the All Blacks by birth, and Samoa by parentage. He said that he is aware of the possibility of playing for Scotland, but has no long-term plans yet.

Leinster V Glasgow

Friday, April 28 6:35 PM GMT.