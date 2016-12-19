Heroes And Goats From The Texans’ 21-20 Victory

Man, the Houston Texans’ 21-20 divisional victory Sunday over the Jaguars was a lively one. Brock Osweiler was benched after two more interceptions, the Jaguars punter was sent flying multiple times, Tom Savage led a huge comeback, and Jadeveon Clowney kept his impressive play moving. Even the crowd was a factor as they drowned out the referees and caused Lamar Miller to make quieting motions.

Who were the heroes and goats from this fascinating victory?

Heroes:

Tom Savage

After Brock Osweiler threw two interceptions and helped his team fall to a 13-0 deficit against Jacksonville, Bill O’Brien finally made the move to bench his expensive starter. The long-awaited arrival of Tom Savage was finally real, and it had an immediate impact on the passing game. Savage’s first throw of the game was a 32-yard bomb to Wendall Williams that was just beyond the outstretched hand of a Jaguars defender. Perfect placement.

The third-year quarterback was decisive with his throws and very accurate even under pressure. The Jaguars constantly blitzed Savage, but he stood tall in the pocket and delivered the ball right on time. For example, Savage took a shot from Jonathan Cyprien on a fourth quarter pass and still had perfect placement on a completion to his tight end Ryan Griffin.

Savage’s presence was a welcome addition for basically every receiver on the roster. DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 87 yards, his best totals since a seven-catch, 113-yard effort against Kansas City in Week 2. Will Fuller caught four for 42, and Williams caught two for 34 yards. He even helped Ryan Griffin to a career day.

The difference between Savage and Osweiler was very evident, especially with statistics. Despite missing about one-and-a-half quarters of play, Savage finished with only nine fewer yards than Osweiler’s season-high of 269. The assumed starter heading into Christmas finished his day 23-36 for 260 yards and a comeback victory.

Ryan Griffin

The fourth-year tight end started in place of an injured C.J. Fiedorowicz, and he showed off some solid chemistry with Tom Savage right from the get go. Griffin caught eight passes for 85 yards on the day, surpassing his career high of 72 against New Orleans in 2015. The tight end was a chain moving machine seemingly every time he caught a pass, and he even set up the Texans with a first-and-goal from the two with a defensive pass interference penalty.

Jadeveon Clowney

Every week, Jadeveon Clowney is phenomenal. It doesn’t matter if he is the only healthy pass rusher around. Whitney Mercilus missed this game with injury, and Clowney didn’t even seem fazed. The defensive specialist sacked Blake Bortles twice in the first quarter alone –although he was only credited with one for some reason– and was a disrupter all game long. Clowney had four solo tackles, including one for a big loss, one assisted tackle, two sacks, and a batted pass. This is becoming the new standard.

Antonio Smith

Antonio Smith didn’t technically have any stats on the day, but his fourth-down play was a phenomenal example of never giving up in crunch time. The defensive end came flying up the middle looking for a sack, but Bortles evaded him with a spin move. That didn’t deter Smith who kept working and hit the Jaguars quarterback from behind. Somehow Bortles still got the ball away as he was falling to the ground, but the pass bounced off the ground for an incompletion. Smith’s play stopped the Jaguars, gave the ball back to his offense, and unleashed a staggering amount of cursing from Bortles.

Quintin Demps

Heading into Sunday’s game, I chose Quintin Demps as a player that could potentially intercept Blake Bortles and return the pass for a touchdown. Well, he didn’t score like expected, but Demps still had the game-sealing interception. Bortles dropped back with 1:10 remaining in the game needing a field goal and launched a pass deep to Allen Robinson in triple coverage. Demps read the pass perfectly and jumped the route for the interception.

The Texans’ improving safety finished the game with four solo tackles, one assisted, and the critical interception.

Special Mention: Benardrick McKinney

Benardrick McKinney is phenomenal. The second-year linebacker has led the Texans in tackles all year long, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down in the slightest. Sunday against the Jags, McKinney had four solo tackles, three assisted, and a huge sack. He is up to 121 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble on the season.

Goats:

Brock Osweiler

Sure, it’s probably not fair to pile on Brock Osweiler after he was benched for a superior quarterback, but his play deserves to be mentioned. The expensive quarterback was inaccurate from the first pass on, even though Griffin and Lamar Miller still made some impressive catches. Osweiler completed 6 of 11 attempted passes for 48 yards and two interceptions in little more than 21 minutes of action, and both of these mistakes rest solely on his shoulders. The first interception was too high for a leaping Will Fuller, and the second was just a bad pass right to Telvin Smith. These interceptions were directly responsible for 10 points on the scoreboard. Houston’s defense was playing really well and stopping Jacksonville on almost every drive. Jacksonville realistically would have only scored 10 points in the game without Osweiler’s help.

Bill O’Brien won’t commit to a starting quarterback for the Week 16 game against Cincinnati, but he would be making a big mistake by going with Osweiler. Houston has to win every game to keep a lead over the Titans. If this was indeed Osweiler’s final game, he will finish the season 280-470 for 2,704 yards with 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Texans’ Special Teams

Houston’s defense played extremely well against the Jaguars on Sunday, only truly allowing one long drive. Ten points came after Osweiler set Jacksonville up with great field position. The other touchdown, though, should be blamed on the special teams. Houston kicked off after Nick Novak nailed a field goal to bring the Texans within five, and Marqise Lee immediately took it back for for a 100-yard touchdown. The main reason that Lee got open for the touchdown return is that Houston’s coverage was dreadful. Multiple players took the wrong angle and allowed Lee to get loose up the right sideline.

The Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve needing another victory. Will Savage be behind center?