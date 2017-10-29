Buffalo Bills head coach, Sean McDermott, challenged his team this season to “Protect Our Dirt.” Winning in the NFL does not come easy, so any advantage a team can muster up, they must take advantage of. Home field advantage is a big one and the Bills are capitalizing on it. They are 4-0 this season at New Era Field and improved to 5-2 overall Sunday by trampling the Oakland Raiders, 34-14.

This week was suppose to be a tough test for Buffalo. Last week, Raiders QB, Derek Carr, put up 427 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper had 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns. TE Jared Cook had six catches for 107 yards. Experts all pointed to the lack of depth in the Bills’ secondary. Buffalo was without starting LB Ramon Humber, DB E.J. Gaines, and S Jordan Poyer. Coach McDermott has preached all season about being “one team” and “trust the process.” Despite the injuries, the Bills’ defense made Oakland’s offense look pedestrian. Carr threw two interceptions, Cooper was held to 48 yards receiving, and Cook only amassed 57 yards.

So how did the Bills pull off such a lopsided victory? It was a true team effort. First, let’s talk about the offense. QB Tyrod Taylor only threw for 165 yards and one touchdown. Those stats sound horrible, but in truth, Taylor was magnificent. A countless number of times he eluded defenders, avoided sacks, and extended plays with his scrambling ability. He reminded me of Bo Jackson in Tecmo Superbowl. Remember the old Nintendo game from the early 90s? If you picked Bo Jackson, you could literally run sideline to sideline, end zone to end zone without being tackled. Well, that was Tyrod. The Raiders repeatedly put pressure on him, but couldn’t get him behind the line of scrimmage. He also didn’t turn the ball over. RB LeSean McCoy produced 173 total yards and scored a nail-in-the-coffin 48-yard touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

The defense put on another show. For the 4th straight game, the defense caused three-plus turnovers. Two interceptions and two fumble recoveries helped keep Oakland’s offense off the field. Do you want to know how much of a team this truly is? Even kicker Stephen Hauschka caused a fumble!

“It’s hard to go against the eye of the tiger. We will fight and claw our way until the end. This team is a family,” LeSean McCoy preached after the game. “I think this is the strongest-willed team I’ve ever been on. We’ll fight you till the end.”

QB Taylor extrapolated on McCoy’s comments, “Nothing phases this team. The fact that Logan Thomas played this week after what he’s been through shows you how this team is built.”

TE Logan Thomas had a trying week to say the least. Thomas and his wife lost their daughter Wednesday morning after she was born premature.

Our precious girl Brooklynn Rose Thomas was born tues @ 9:48pm, for whatever reason God was ready to hold our little girl.She is so loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D5TziQ4Nhd — Logan Thomas Sr (@LoganThomasSr_6) October 26, 2017

He was back to practice on Thursday and remarkably played Sunday. McDermott also preaches “One Family” and gave the game ball to Thomas.

There doesn’t appear to be anything that can keep the Bills from embracing the grind, working hard, and clawing their way to getting better each and every day. There’s no time to rest either as they face the New York Jets this Thursday night. 5-2 has a nice ring to it, but 6-2 sounds a lot better!