Texans Adds A Possible Replacement For Vince Wilfork

Using the second of two fourth-round picks–both partially announced from space–the Houston Texans select…a rotational defensive tackle.

Announced via current and former astronauts, the Texans bolstered the defensive line depth by picking Carlos Watkins. The second of two Clemson Tigers, Watkins has been described by Mike Mayock as a very talented one-gap defender that will need to work in the rotation. Apparently, extended time on the field causes Watkins to lose some of his flexibility, but he can produce in shorter bursts.

As it turns out, this Watkins pick should be helpful for new defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Starting defensive tackle Vince Wilfork sadly won’t be back, and third-year defender Christian Covington will need some help. Watkins will be able to come in throughout the game and help eat up blockers, freeing pass rushing lanes for Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus, and JJ Watt.

So far, Rick Smith and Bill O’Brien are doing a solid job addressing the team needs, but the secondary still needs to be addressed. Will the duo take a chance on the remaining DBs? Some answers should be provided in the next few hours. The Texans’ next pick comes during the fifth round when the team picks 169th overall.