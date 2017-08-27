As the city of Houston and surrounding communities withstand the horrific effects of rain, wind, and flooding in the wake, and persistent presence of what was Hurricane Harvey, TRS joins the entire baseball community in offering positive thoughts to the citizens of southeast Texas and Louisiana.

This regularly updated space will be dedicated to the quickly-changing plans of the Houston Astros and other players affected by the severe weather this week, while also providing a space in the comment section below for your thoughts and well-wishes for the Astros players and family members. Feel free to check back often for updates.

Sunday, August 27: The Astros will play the third of three games in Anaheim, CA, at 2:30 (CT), and will fly to Dallas Sunday night following the game. The Astros have a day off Monday, August 28, as do the Texas Rangers, playing in Oakland, Sunday. The Rangers will also fly to Dallas Sunday evening.

Both Houston airports are closed, with the smaller Hobby Airport’s runways completely flooded.

Scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday is a three-game series at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston with the visiting Rangers. An announcement is expected Monday, regarding that series. As of Sunday afternoon, downtown Houston is crippled by massive flooding.

The A’s come into Anaheim after their Sunday game with the Rangers, for three games with the Angels, followed by games in Seattle. That leaves Oakland’s stadium vacant for the Rangers to stay, and the Astros to fly to out of Anaheim, but logistically, all that may be a nightmare to pull off, all things considered. As of Sunday afternoon, plans are for Texas and Houston to both fly to Dallas from their respective west coast locations.

Sunday, 2:20pm:

This, reported from the visitor’s clubhouse before their afternoon game in Anaheim: “George Springer played ‘Three Little Birds’ by Bob Marley in Astros clubhouse. Trying to keep positive vibes with HOU flooding.” Partial lyrics to “Three Little Birds”:

“Don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be alright;

Singing’ don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be alright.”

Brian McTaggart (MLB’s Astros beat reporter) tweets that longtime Astros advertiser, Mattress Mack, has opened his Gallery Furniture store for those needing a place to go.

Astro fans encouraging team to re-tweet “Text Harvey to 90999 to donate to the Red Cross.” Good idea for all who can.

ESPN’s Ryan McGee reminds, “Let’s all remember how great the people of Houston were to others after Katrina. They’re going to need the same.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: “This storm will not break our spirit. We are in this together and we will rebuild even greater together after HurricaneHarvey.”

And, this, from the players and staff in Anaheim: “The Angels Organization would like to send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Houston and all those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

The good folks in Arlington chime in from Rangers-land: “Our thoughts are with the communities of South Texas and everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Another country hear from, and the team from Toronto: “The #BlueJays organization sends our thoughts to the city of Houston and everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey.”