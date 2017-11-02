HOUSTON ASTROS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! Dodgers’ Bats Silenced, 5-1; George Springer Series MVP

History earned! The Houston Astros topped the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, Wednesday night in the first World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium, as five Houston pitchers combined to keep the usually noisy Dodger bats quiet.

This was Houston’s first World Series Championship in this, their 56th year. Astros’ centerfielder George Springer was named World Series MVP.

Righthanders Lance McCullers, Jr. and Brad Peacock split the first 4.1 innings, while Charlie Morton earned the win, tossing a cool, confident 4 final innings, with relievers Francisco Liriano and Chris Devenski in brief supporting roles in the middle of the game.

It’s Good to Be Correa

Shortly after the trophy presentation, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend on field, and produced an eye-popping ring for her. She said, “yes.”

Trail to the Trophy

Dodgers starter Yu Darvish threw three pitches at the top of the game, and the night’s tone was set. Springer laced a laser into the left field corner for a double. On Darvish’s fourth pitch, first baseman Cody Bellinger fielded Alex Bregman‘s grounder, and threw it behind Darvish, running to cover first. The ball sailed into the Astros’ dugout, which put Bregman at second, scoring Springer. The Astros’ third baseman stole third on a slider in the dirt to Jose Altuve, and then scored on Altuve’s groundout.

Houston’s 2-0 lead grew to 5-0 in the second as McCullers, unaccustomed to hitting in the American League, helped himself with the bat in the second inning. Brian McCann had a lead-off walk, was doubled to third by Marwin Gonzalez and, with one out, McCullers slapped a grounder slowly enough to second base to allow McCann to score.

Springer followed by blasting a 389-footer to become the first player to homer in four consecutive games of the same World Series, to make it 5-0. It was Springer’s 5th home run in this World Series, and he also set records for extra-base hits (8) and total bases (29) in the Fall Classic.

“This is a dream come true,” said Springer. “It’s an honor to win Series MVP. But you know what? It’s about the Houston Astros tonight and our city and our fans. We’re coming home a champion, Houston.”

Pitching Prowess

The Dodgers’ spin for Game 7 might focus on how the hitters were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position, even as they outhit Houston, 6-5. They certainly could have been mired in a sea of futility, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch should be given his due, as well, for pulling the bullpen strings for the right pitchers at the right time to get the job done.

Whereas the Dodgers utilized relief pitchers, for the most part, that the Houston hitters had seen many times during the 7 game series (and whose use wore them out), Hinch was able to call on pitchers who were principally starters during the regular season (McCullers, Peacock, and Morton), thus keeping Dodger bats off balance for most of the game. Hinch’s minimal use of Devenski (a starter in the minor leagues) and Liriano (a starter for many years prior to coming to Houston in 2017) in the game fit the Astros’ year-long reliance on matching players with a game’s particular situation. Late in the game, Houston aces Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander, both, were seen warming up at various times, but saw no game time.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw pitched a masterful four innings himself, in relief (3rd through 6th innings), nearly matching Morton in efficiency, with 2 hits and 2 walks given up, and 4 strikeouts.

Houston Strong

“I don’t think you can put it into words what it means to the people of Houston,” said McCullers, shortly after the last out was recorded. “We wear the Houston Strong patch and we wore it proudly. The people in Houston are never far from our minds. We know they’re at Minute Maid watching, they’re going crazy for us. They deserve this as much as we do, man, and we’re going to party hard.”

“This is one of the best World Series of all time, and it’s because of these players,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “These players never stopped, they never quit, and they’re always going to be called champions.”