Houston Texans Final Draft Prediction

Finally, draft day has arrived! The preparation is finished, the teams are gathered in war rooms, and the “Rocky” steps in Philadelphia have been transformed into a stage. ‘Tis truly a glorious Thursday, but there is one final topic to cover.

Who in the heck is going to be the Houston Texans’ first-round pick?

Sitting at 25th overall, GM Rick Smith and coach Bill O’Brien have quite a few holes on the roster to fill, but the particular choice will ultimately be dictated by the other teams. For example, Cleveland, San Francisco, Chicago, and Arizona could all take a chance with the big name quarterbacks, which essentially limits Houston’s choice to one of the offensive lineman. Not the sexiest choice for the fans, but a tackle would fill a glaring need.

However, I honestly believe that only Cleveland will take a quarterback (Mitch Trubisky) before Houston is on the clock, causing the team to rush the pick to the stage in utter glee. Don’t misunderstand; I believe that Tom Savage will be a stud that leads Houston to another AFC South title. It’s just that his injury history is a little concerning. And yes, I know that Smith has failed to take a quarterback earlier than the fourth round during his tenure as the Texans GM, but he’s running out of chances from Bob McNair. He will need to take quarterback of the future that can sit and learn or play if necessary.

Luckily, Smith will have his choice of Deshone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes, and DeShaun Watson if the draft plays out a specific way. Kizer is most likely out of the equation simply because he hasn’t been tied to the Texans during this entire preparation phase. That just leaves Mahomes and Watson, both of whom have spent time working out for Houston’s brass. If you read more recent articles from NFL.com, you might lean towards Mahomes as the logical choice. After all, he’s the more local kid with the big arm. Plus, O’Brien is rumored “to be a fan”.

On paper, the gunslinger from Texas Tech would be a solid choice despite his accuracy issues at times. He’s a good kid with some ridiculous stats. I just see Houston going a different direction if both Watson and Mahomes are available. The former Clemson signal caller would be a great choice for both the team and the fans. He hasn’t been flustered in big games, playing extremely well against Alabama’s vaunted defense. Watson is also a true dual-threat QB, accounting for 90 touchdowns through the air and 26 on the ground.

Granted, Watson isn’t the perfect quarterback prospect. He needs to add some muscle to his frame and work on both accuracy and arm strength. At least these three issues can be fixed with coaching. O’Brien won’t need to teach Watson intangibles, which can sometimes be more important than the physical tools.

Will Houston finally pull the trigger on a first-round signal caller? We will find out tonight as the 2017 NFL Draft kicks off from Philadelphia. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on both ESPN and NFL Network.