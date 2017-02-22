Houston Texans Free Agency Choices Loom

There isn’t much more exciting than the NFL season, whether you are watching your team crush a bitter opponent 42-7 or experiencing the heartbreak of a playoff-eliminating loss. However, the NFL offseason is pretty darn close. The NFL Scouting Combine provides a look at future NFL stars, the NFL Draft makes dreams come true, and free agency brings teams that much closer to a potential championship.

Free agency is always exciting, but this 2017 version may be just that much crazier with high-profile stars like Tony Romo, Victor Cruz, Le’Veon Bell, and Eric Berry possibly hitting the market. Of course, their presence on the Twitter feeds of NFL insiders like Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter just kickstarts the swirling rumors as fans and journalists alike try to figure out possible destinations. Well, this article is no different as it weighs the pros and cons of a few potential signees.

So come along for the journey as we start with a highly unlikely, but possibly entertaining, free agent receiver.

Victor Cruz – WR Giants

Really, Victor Cruz? Yes, I know, but I feel like it should be addressed based on his high-profile and rumored ties to almost every single team. So here it goes:

Once a star for the New York Giants, the Super Bowl champion receiver–and acclaimed Salsa dancer–put together two seasons with more than 1,000 yards and 19 total touchdowns. The best of these scores was a 99-yard catch-and-run against the Jets. Unfortunately, Cruz has since dealt with countless injuries, including a very major torn patellar tendon that cost him almost two full seasons.

During his return to New York in 2016, Cruz served as a third option in the passing game behind Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Sterling Shepard. This diminished role affected Cruz’s production as he only caught 39 passes for 586 yards and one lone touchdown. However, he still showed some juice as a receiver, outrunning corners and making more than a few key receptions for Eli Manning.

Given his age and recent recovery from a major injury, Cruz doesn’t seem like the best option for Houston’s receiving corps. However, he could be a solid asset if brought in for a low enough figure. The Texans have relied on veteran receivers to take pressure off DeAndre Hopkins in the past, with Nate Washington having the most production (47 receptions, 658 yards, four touchdowns).

Stephon Gilmore – CB Bills

The Texans boasted one of the NFL’s best pass defenses in 2016, only allowing an average of 201.6 passing yards each game. Although the main reasons for this ranking were AJ Bouye and Quintin Demps. Bouye was one of the best corners in the NFL, and Demps earned Pro Football Focus’ top ranking for run defense while intercepting six passes. The rest of the secondary, however, dealt with far too many injuries and inconsistent play.

Kevin Johnson showcased his coverage skills during another promising start to a season, but he was shut down after six weeks with a foot injury. Johnathan Joseph, one of the most consistent veterans on the roster, dealt with injuries all season and played the fewest snaps of his career. Kareem Jackson strained his hamstring and gave up big receptions to Rishard Matthews, Eddie Royal, and quite a few other receivers. The Texans’ secondary was depleted most of the season, and free agency could be a perfect fix for the unit. Luckily, there are a few corners available with Logan Ryan, Captain Munnerlyn, and Stephon Gilmore hitting the market. Of these available players, Gilmore seems to be the best player available.

2016 was definitely a down year for Gilmore as he gave up the most yards-per-reception of his career (15.6) and missed seven tackles. He did respond, however, with a career-high five interceptions. Gilmore’s latest campaign shouldn’t be a worry for Houston given that his previous two seasons were the exact picture of what teams look for in a number one cornerback. PFF noted that during 2014 and 2015, Gilmore only allowed 13.3 yards-per-reception and a catch rate of 54.3%. Gilmore also intercepted three passes each season.

If a deal is possible, the Texans should pursue Gilmore. He could pair nicely with Bouye, Jackson, and Johnson while slipping into that replacement role for Joseph.

Tony Jefferson – S Cardinals

Much like Gilmore, safety Tony Jefferson is a young player on the rise that could step in and fill an empty spot if a few players are released or leave in free agency. Jefferson was one of the most reliable members of Arizona’s secondary, leading the NFL in run-stop percentage (7.8%). He may not have intercepted any passes, but this tackling proficiency helped Jefferson reach 96 total tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during his 2016 campaign.

Still only 25, Jefferson could step in and take over for Quintin Demps if the veteran leaves for greener pastures and a fatter pocketbook. Both players are basically the same size at 5-foot-11-inches and around 200 pounds, but Jefferson is six years younger. Plus, he would be a fairly inexpensive option considering that his previous contract with the Cardinals was one year, $1.67 million.

Adam Thielen – WR Vikings

The Texans have an intriguing wide receiver group with superstar DeAndre Hopkins, a speedster in Will Fuller, and raw talent in Jaelen Strong and Braxton Miller. However, both Strong and Miller ended the season on injured reserve while Fuller struggled with mind-numbing drops. Hopkins had production issues, but they spawned from Brock Osweiler. He should be back to normal next season, especially if Houston starts a new signal caller. What the Texans truly need is another game-breaking talent that can make possession catches and stretch the field. Enter Adam Thielen.

An undrafted rookie from Minnesota State, Thielen started his Vikings career on special teams but found his way in the starting lineup as injuries took their toll on the receiving corps. During his first full season as a starter, Thielen impressed coaches and teammates alike with 69 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns. These seem like fairly pedestrian numbers, but Thielen’s production gets more impressive every time you look at his game film.

The Vikings used Thielen on almost every route, but his specialty was faking out corners with double moves on deep routes. According to Pro Football Focus, Thielen was second in the NFL on double move routes as he caught three of his four targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, he caught 32 of 41 targets on the first portion of the double move while luring in defenders.

Given Thielen’s production in Minnesota and the slow development of rookie Laquon Treadwell, it’s highly unlikely that he will reach free agency. Rick Spielman will lock him up with a long-term deal. If this deal doesn’t happen for some reason, the Texans should pursue Thielen like the police in a car chase.

Andrew Whitworth – OT Bengals

Andrew Whitworth is a tricky option for the Texans. On one hand, Houston is needing to fortify the tackle position as Duane Brown ages and Derek Newton returns from injury. As the NFL world saw last season, the depth behind those two is fairly dreadful. Whitworth would provide a proven option to take Newton’s place on the right side during the early season and would provide much better protection for his quarterbacks. After all, Whitworth has been a rock-solid tackle during his 12-year career. He even went to the Pro Bowl in 2012, 2015, and 2016.

On the other hand, Whitworth is nearing the end of his career. He is 35 years old and is looking for one final contract to finish out a stellar career. Will it be worth bringing in another aging tackle in hopes that Houston can make a very deep playoff run? The other issue to consider is his contract. Whitworth made $5.8 million in 2016 and will most likely look for a contract in the same neighborhood. The Texans have $24 million in cap space to work with, but they need to pay some other players as well.

Free agency begins March 9th. Will the Texans rush to sign one of these players?