Houston Texans Free Agency Preview

Free Agency is almost upon us, and teams all around the league are preparing by releasing players and working on contracts. The Houston Texans are one such team that has quite a bit of work. 14 players are free agents, and bringing back most will go quite a ways toward winning the division for a third time and returning to the playoffs. Of course, this is never easy considering the contracts. Both JJ Watt and Brock Osweiler take up a healthy portion of the salary cap, and DeAndre Hopkins should soon join them in the ranks of the well-paid. Other players, like AJ Bouye and Jadeveon Clowney, will be looking for big contracts as well.

The Texans have a little more than $24 million cap space to work with, so who will be their primary focus this offseason?

All contract details via Spotrac.

Locks to Return

AJ Bouye – The Texans have two options with AJ Bouye: give him a big contract or use the franchise tag. Bouye’s play through the back half of the season–and the playoffs–made him one of the best in the league, so a contract seems like the perfect option. However, the brief playing time could put fear in Houston. Was Bouye a one-year wonder, or is he truly ascending to the ranks of the elite? This is where the franchise tag makes sense. Paying him for one year under the tag would essentially give Bouye big money and a “prove it” year to showcase his growing skills.

John Simon – Beyond Bouye, John Simon is the only other true lock for the Texans. Despite missing five games with injury, Simon still put up some of the better numbers for Houston’s defense with 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, which was on pace for a career year. His improved play was evident beginning in the preseason when he intercepted a pass by Carson Palmer and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Simon continued that production with 2.5 sacks in his first two games and a forced fumble on Alex Smith. Simon’s play was quite a bargain considering that he was playing through a one-year, $1.6 million deal. You can bet that Houston will give Simon a decent contract to keep him in the building as he continues to improve. It’s a much better option than watching Simon go off to a different team and become a Pro Bowler.

Likely to Return

Ryan Griffin – Ryan Griffin hasn’t been amazing during his time with Houston, but he has turned into a solid second or third option up the seam. At first glance, CJ Fiedorowicz appears to be the favorite option of Brock Osweiler, but he only caught four more passes than Griffin (54 to 50). Although Fiedorowicz had two more touchdowns and 117 more yards. The tricky part about Griffin is that Rick Smith hasn’t shown a propensity for keeping tight ends around after their contracts run out. Owen Daniels, Garrett Graham, James Casey, and Joel Dreessen all left via free agency when they still had prime playing time left. This could also be the case for Griffin seeing how Fiedorowicz is a reliable pass catcher and youngster Stephen Anderson showed some potential. However, he will likely return at least as a camp body in case Fiedorowicz gets injured again, or Anderson doesn’t acclimate to an expanded role.

Quintin Demps – The 31-year-old Quintin Demps has been a true journeyman throughout his career, playing for Philadelphia, Kansas City, New York, and Houston (twice). In these stops, he has played at a solid level while tallying 18 career interceptions and 299 combined tackles. However, 2016 was his best year by far as he started 13 games, picked off six passes, and earned AFC Player of the Month in December. Demps and Andre Hal formed one of the AFC’s better safety tandems and helped Houston field one of the NFL’s best passing defenses. There may be a ton of safety depth on the roster, but most of these players are very inexperienced. Plus, it’s difficult to track how Lonnie Ballentine (knee), KJ Dillon (ACL), and Kurtis Drummond (leg) are returning from injury until OTAs and training camp truly get started. Demps is a proven contributor that can add a veteran presence in the secondary and start all season if the injuries cause too many setbacks. The Texans could bring him back on a one or two-year deal for around $1.75 million annually.

Akeem Dent – Akeem Dent poses an interesting case for the Texans front office. He is finishing up a two-year, $4.5 million contract with two million guaranteed but has spent the majority of the past two seasons playing primarily on special teams. Dent only notched 11 tackles this season while starting three of the 16 games in which he played. Granted, Dent’s not the most expensive player in NFL history, but the Texans were probably hoping for more production. However, Dent had consistent production during his time in Atlanta, so he does have a history of good play. You can never have too many linebackers on a roster, and new defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel is fantastic at coaching up players.

Likely to Go

Antonio Smith – Antonio Smith may be a fan favorite in Houston based on his ninja skills, but he is the first upcoming free agent that is unlikely to get another contract. Nothing against Smith, it’s just that he was brought in to serve as a pseudo-replacement for JJ Watt during the playoff run. The 35-year-0ld contributed with four tackles and .5 sack during his second stint in Houston while earning $985,000. Decent enough production for very few snaps. Houston’s defensive line is back to full health, so Smith won’t be on the roster in 2017. In fact, it’s more likely that he will retire in the coming months.

Jonathan Grimes – The Piano Man was a productive member of the Texans backfield in 2015, but 2016 was a down year. Sitting behind Lamar Miller, Alfred Blue, Akeem Hunt, and Tyler Ervin, Grimes only touched the ball 36 times for 199 yards. Quite a far cry from the 82 touches in 2015. Sure, Grimes has shown the ability to work as a Wildcat quarterback and a solid receiver out of the backfield, but he’s just buried too deep on the depth chart.

Vince Wilfork – Sadly, Big Vince and his coveralls will most likely be gone this offseason. He’s been contemplating retirement since the loss to New England and honestly, who can blame him? Wilfork has had a phenomenal career, winning the Super Bowl and playing on some all-time great teams. At this point, he has nothing left to prove, and the only reason to come back for another year is to have more fun. I just don’t see that happening.

Don Jones – Despite being a defensive back on a team always in need, Don Jones is one of those players that plays only on special teams. Jones has bounced around the league since joining the Dolphins back in 2013, only notching 39 tackles and one forced fumble. At this point, Jones is basically expendable, especially considering that Houston will be drafting a plethora of new bodies that can join in on special teams.

Devon Still – Unfortunately, Devon Still’s inspiring story was derailed in Week 4 by a foot injury. The big defensive tackle was placed on injured reserve after only tallying three tackles in replacement of JJ Watt. Before his injury, Still was average at best during his training camp competition with Brandon Dunn. He didn’t particularly earn a new contract with his play, and the Texans won’t have a reason to bring him back barring another key injury. Granted, they could sign Still to another one-year deal, but he would most likely end up on the practice squad.

On the Fence

Shane Lechler – Shane Lechler is in a very unique situation. Entering his 17th season, the 40-year-old punter is nearing the end of a phenomenal career. While Lechler could consider retirement, it’s more likely that he will sign a one or two-year deal with Houston. He’s still performing among the league’s best and has no issues dropping punts near the goal line. The Texans could opt to draft a hotshot punter or find one in free agency, but Lechler is a familiar face.

Nick Novak – Nick Novak enjoyed one of his best years in 2016, completing 85.4% of his field goal attempts and 88% of his extra points. The veteran was a reliable member of the Texans, but he is also turning 35. Novak’s best days could be behind him, and the Texans have second-year kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn returning from injured reserve. His presence could cause Houston to let Novak go his own way, but there is a different scenario in which the Texans bring back the veteran for a camp competition.

David Quessenberry – Ah, David Quessenberry. The big offensive tackle has missed all four years of NFL action since being drafted in the sixth round by the Texans, one with a foot injury and three battling cancer. Quessenberry had hoped to play in 2016, but the Texans waived him before placing him on the reserve/non-football injury list. Now finally healthy, he will attempt to see NFL action for the first time, but will it be with the Texans? Honestly, Quesssenberry’s return all depends on whether or not he feels any bitterness toward Bill O’Brien and Rick Smith.

Oday Aboushi – The Texans’ offensive line will be experiencing some changes, with Derek Newton and Nick Martin returning from injury and Chris Clark likely to be cut based on his subpar play. Tackle changes are definitely afoot. The guard position, on the other hand, will definitely need some depth heading into next season. Oday Aboushi is still young and in need of more playing time–he only saw the field in four games–but he could definitely serve as inexpensive depth. The Texans pose a decent chance of bringing Aboushi back unless another team snatches him up first.