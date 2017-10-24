How Bad Are These Rangers? We’re About To Find Out

After another embarrassing loss at home, the New York Rangers are gearing up for a crucial weekend. Now, it is unusual to put any special importance on a game in October, especially against the teams they are playing, but the Rangers are in an unusual situation. If one were to assign such importance to a game early in the season, perhaps it would be against a top team such as Pittsburgh or Washington, a barometer for how good a team is. However, for the Rangers, these next two games will be just the opposite.

The two upcoming games for the struggling Blueshirts are against the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens. What is significant about these opponents you may ask? The Canadiens and Coyotes, along with the Rangers, account for three of the worst four teams in the NHL standings. Not exactly a set of marquee matchups. However, they are significant barometer tests for these Rangers.

The Rangers are significantly underachieving through 10 games, with a record of 2-6-2. After all of the wheeling and dealing in the summer, they look awful in many aspects. Just a few short weeks ago, everyone was singing GM Jeff Gorton’s praises for his shrewdness in rebuilding the team on the fly. Now, three of the centerpieces in his youth movement are off the roster. Anthony DeAngelo failed to impress the coaching staff and was sent down to the minors. Filip Chytil is in the AHL and injured, and Lias Andersson is in Sweden. In their places, the Rangers have essentially Steve Kampfer, David Desharnais, and Paul Carey. In addition, Kevin Shattenkirk is taking his time adjusting to his new squad.

Lose another home game to the winless Coyotes? Drop a game to the uber-frustrated Canadiens? This season may turn into a full rebuild faster than we thought. Rumors have already been swirling about trading Rick Nash, Chris Kreider, and even Mats Zuccarello.

If this group of Rangers want a chance to compete for a playoff spot, they better win these two games and start climbing out of the cellar of the standings. Especially, against the 0-7-1 Coyotes for heaven’s sake. If not, Gorton may be forced to move some of them to save his job. The coaching led by Alain Vigneault, Linde Ruff, and Scott Arniel may get axed as well.

New Coyote and longtime Ranger Derek Stepan will hardly recognize the character of this team. One that was so used to winning and served as a model of consistency over the past decade. The Rangers have made the playoffs in 11 of that past 12 seasons and seven straight. Many of the key players from their recent playoff trips are still around and in their primes, i.e. Mats Zuccarello, Ryan McDonagh, Chris Kreider. They are too talented to look this bad.

But, if the losing persists, in just a few short weeks, an era can end, just like that. Lots of winning, zero Stanley Cups. Perhaps the window has already shut for Henrik Lundqvist to cement his legacy as one of the best. For years he carried the team on his back, making up for all their shortcomings, but this season he has not been doing himself any favors. I’m not saying at all that this slide is solely his fault, but some of those goals…not great.

We’ve seen the Rangers start slow and turn it on later in the season before. In 2014-15, the Rangers were a .500 team until December and then caught fire the rest of the way, finished with 113 points and winning the Presidents’ Trophy. There is still a lot of hockey left to be played. But, it is hard to see them accomplishing anything if they keep this play up for much longer. Not only will they fall too far behind, but management will be forced to shake things up. It doesn’t help that they’ve lost so many home games already. The Rangers were the best road team in the league last season, but when you’re trying to dig out of a big hole, it’s not easy to win consistently in March away from home.

Who would have thought just two weeks back that a game against the Arizona Coyotes before Halloween would be of any importance? Now, the Rangers are playing for their lives and a loss could spell the sad and sudden end.