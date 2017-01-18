How Can Jimmy Butler Reach His Potential?

All eyes are on Jimmy Butler, now more than ever. He shocked the city of Chicago with his game-winning bucket against the Nets in a game that looked like another bad loss, and he hasn’t looked back since. Jimmy Butler has become the face of the Bulls franchise, and while it is difficult to project what kind of star Butler will turn out to be, with multiple 30/40-point efforts under his belt, he has an evolving game and attitude that represents Bulls basketball.

Butler is currently the best player on a team that ranks near the bottom of the league in threes made, threes attempted, three-point percentage, and fast break points. So you can say that getting a win for his team on a daily basis hasn’t been the easiest thing for Butler to accomplish so far this season. Though Butler is averaging numbers of 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game on 45% shooting from the field, his team as a collective has been outplayed on numerous occasion. In order for Jimmy to realize his potential as a leader and true star player on his team, he is going to have to make an adjustment to his game in order to elevate himself and his team to the next level.

To start off, you look at Butler and how he plays as a whole. Jimmy operates in the mid-range area around the elbow or just inside the top of the key. There are also plays designed for him to get post position near the baseline on either side. Now currently, he gets his points from mid-range jumpers, layups from drives to the basket and cuts to the basket. Another key component to his game his getting to the free throw line throughout the game. This is a pretty efficient way of scoring, but it is also a more difficult style of play to sustain consistently. Butler has again increased his scoring output for the season, but is there a way he can better his numbers and help his teammates flourish more? I do believe there is.

Butler has to find a way to take more 3s throughout the course of the game. The Bulls mainly rely on Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic for three-point shooting, and though Jimmy does help by pitching in 35% from 3, he prefers to stick to his mid-range game. Expanding his range consistently is something that he needs to commit to, because it not only helps him become more of a complete player, he greatly assists his teammates as well by having the proper spacing on the floor to operate a fluid offense. There have been plenty of times when teams pack the paint against the Bulls, because they don’t shoot enough 3s or have players willing to shoot 3s with confidence. If Jimmy showed anything in his game-winning performance against the Nets, it’s that he is able to shoot 3s with confidence. Before he hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer, he hit a clutch 3 to get the Bulls within comeback distance, not to mention he did this right after twisting his ankle to add to the drama.

If Butler starts to become more focused on shooting 3s, he can open the floor for Dwyane Wade to use driving lanes, Taj Gibson can get more one on one looks inside, and Rajon Rondo can have more room to pass or score himself if possible. He is currently a player that can be guarded well on some nights, because the referees don’t always give him the foul calls that he desires. That means the defense successfully forced Butler into either a turnover situation, forced him to shoot a low percentage shot, or made him shoot a jump shot he wasn’t originally planning on shooting. You figure you can eliminate the first two negatives of the situation by just shooting the shot you weren’t intending on shooting originally. That way if you plan to shoot the 3 in the beginning, it uses the type of defense being played by the opponent against them, and you don’t have to rely on the referees to grant you foul calls every time because there was contact. Jimmy seems to have his mid-range game understood and he seems comfortable with it. If he were to incorporate more of a three-point mindset, he himself can be the reason the team shoots better from the outside.

As a star player, Butler has to always lean toward becoming a great all-around player more than anything else. Becoming a consistent three-point shooting threat gets him closer to that goal of stardom, and it opens up more passing lanes as well for times he plays point guard in certain lineups. Butler becoming a better outside shooter could be what this team is missing, because Butler being a threat from all over the court is much more difficult to guard, and his teammates could flourish along with him.

The Bulls as a team still have a lot of work to do, and as great as Jimmy is, he can only do so much with what’s around him. That part falls on Fred Hoiberg and the Bulls’ front office, and now a lot of pressure is beginning to fall on them to turn things around with this team.