How Close are the Bears to Being a Good Team?

This is the question on the minds of many impatient Bears fans as we come near the end of another losing season. The Bears have not made the playoffs since 2010, and their rebuilding efforts over the past few seasons have not translated to wins on the field. Yesterday’s 30-27 loss against the red-hot Green Bay Packers was much closer than expected, but is it a sign that the Bears are improving?

Injuries, inconsistent play, and a roster with mediocre talent have all contributed to a 3-11 record. When you look at the worst teams in the NFL this season, the Bears undoubtedly belong on that list. But when you compare them to other franchises such as the Browns, 49ers and Jets, you could argue that the Bears are a tier above. The Bears have lost six games in which the final score was within one possession, while the aforementioned teams routinely get blown out. Outside of a couple poor showings early in the year, and an ugly loss to the Buccaneers thanks to another Jay Cutler implosion, the Bears have been fairly competitive this season. The Bears have also played much better against their division rivals this season as compared to years past. They have victories over the Lions and Vikings, as well as narrow losses to the Lions and Packers. Besides a 26-10 defeat at Lambeau field, the Bears have played their division opponents tough, which is usually the first step towards becoming a contender. All that said, there is a big difference between being competitive and actually winning. The Bears lost several close games last year as well, offering hope that they could make a big leap this season. Clearly that hasn’t happened, and it remains to be seen if this recent streak of solid play (Bears have outscored opponents 107-105 in the last 5 games despite going 1-4) will carry over to next season and lead to wins.

The Bears definitely have a few things going for them, but some glaring weaknesses remain on the roster. Here are two reasons that the Bears may be closer to being a solid team than their record would indicate:

Effort – Despite being the underdog in almost every matchup, the Bears have been giving maximum effort to win each week. Yesterday’s game is a perfect example. The Bears were down 17 points and were losing the turnover battle 4-0, but managed to comeback and tie the game in the fourth quarter against a tough Packers team. While John Fox’s in-game coaching decisions have often been questionable, there is no doubt he gets his players to play hard. This may not seem like a huge deal, but the Bears showed almost no determination in the Marc Trestman era, often getting steamrolled by opponents. With Jay Cutler’s apathy no longer part of the team culture, the Bears can get true leadership from players who have the will to win. Young Talent/Improved Run Game – While Ryan Pace’s first draft class has struggled mostly due to injury, this year’s haul has been highly impressive. Pace brought in three rookies who already look like the future of their respective positions. Outside of injuries, I think this season has gone as well as one could’ve hoped for first-rounder Leonard Floyd. With seven sacks on the year, Floyd has already shown an ability to be a disruptive force. I was not a fan of the Floyd selection, and while he still has a ways to go to justify his early selection, he has proven he can hang with the big boys in the NFL. Floyd was drafted for his potential, so already having seven sacks as a rookie is a great starting point. As he continues to develop an array of pass-rushing moves and add strength to his frame, Floyd looks like he has the tools to be a perennial double-digit sack player.

While Floyd’s potential remains exciting, Pace appears to have already hit home-runs with second-round center Cody Whitehair, and fifth-round back Jordan Howard. These guys have been sensational this season, and are already above average players at their positions. The additions of Whitehair and Howard has led to Chicago boasting one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, game flow and playing from behind has limited Howard’s attempts in a lot of games, but he’s a special runner when he gets the ball. Howard’s average of 5 yards per carry ranks 3rd in the NFL for players with at least 100 attempts. He is tied in that category with fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliot, and ranks ahead of stars Le’veon Bell, Demarco Murray, and David Johnson. While Howard lacks the receiving prowess of longtime Bears back Matt Forte, he’s a better runner between the tackles and his power allows him to drag defenders for extra yards.

With Whitehair now on the interior with Josh Sitton, the Bears can have one of the better power run games in the NFL next season, especially if Kyle Long can return healthy. The success Howard has had this season amazes me, particularly when you consider the threat of a Bears passing game has been nonexistent for most of the season. Defenses are keying in to stop the run, and Howard has still been able to break off big gains. The strong run game this year is the most exciting development for the Bears next season. While it hasn’t been able to mask other deficiencies this year, a good run game takes a lot of pressure of the quarterback, and keeps the defense off the field. This will be crucial next season, as the Bears may have a rookie under center.

There is no doubt that there have been some positive takeaways from the Bears’ season, even though it’s been a disappointing year. I think the Bears may be closer to relevance than it appears, and the franchise will have an opportunity to turn over a new leaf with the departure of Jay Cutler. However, there are still some issues that could keep the Bears in the cellar of the NFC North next season.

Injuries – The Bears have been ravaged by injuries not only this season, but over the last couple years. At this point, I don’t think its bad luck anymore. The Bears have to anticipate that some of their key players will get hurt because it happens every season. Even with the roster as currently constructed, the Bears actually have a pretty solid team if everyone is healthy. Of course, most NFL teams could say the same. The problem is that the Bears lack the depth and playmaking ability to overcome the litany of injuries that seems to hit every year. The Bears do not have an elite quarterback to mask other deficiencies, so when injuries strike things get ugly. Unless the Bears get a lot luckier or drastically improve their depth, the Bears will continue to struggle when injuries strike. Quarterback – Quarterback play this season not including Jay Cutler has been surprisingly decent, but it hasn’t been leading to wins. Things have been improving with Matt Barkley, as yesterday’s 27 points was the most the Bears scored all season. Barkley’s turnovers have been an issue, but he has made the most of his opportunity throwing to a depleted receiving core. While he still does not look like the future of the franchise, he may have earned himself an opportunity to start next season. With the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class looking iffy, the Bears may be better off spending their first round pick on a defensive player, and drafting a QB later to groom behind Barkley. Particularly encouraging was Barkley’s connection with Alshon Jeffery. Barkley hardly looked Jeffery’s way for the first three quarters, but then connected with Jeffery for 89 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter. Finally given a talented receiver in Jeffery, it will be interesting to see what Barkley can do over these last few games. This much is clear though: if the Bears want to compete in the near future, they need better play from the quarterback position. This year’s offense has simply not put up enough points, and the quarterbacks have come up with a lot of empty stats. Alshon Jeffery is a big unknown for next season, but his departure from Chicago would create a large hole in the passing game. While the running game is the most exciting development for next season, quarterback is the biggest question mark. Without solid quarterback play, the Bears will not be good in the near future.

All of this may have been a long-winded way of saying I have no idea if the Bears are anywhere near being a good team. On the one hand, I like the way the team has played recently, and there’s no denying they have a core of some good young talent. I trust in Vic Fangio as the leader of the defense which will continue to improve as the Bears add more pieces. However, the reality check is that next year the Bears will likely be coming off a 4 win season at best, and you typically don’t see teams turn things around that quickly. Quarterback is everything right now if the Bears ever want to approach a winning-record, so stay tuned Matt Barkley’s play as well as potential draft prospects.