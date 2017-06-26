How Should The Twins Trade For Pitching Help?

On Monday night the Minnesota Twins will take the field in Boston behind young star José Berríos. He will face off against Chris Sale, a pitcher the Twins are very familiar with from his time with the Chicago White Sox. This will be a premiere pitching matchup, and, sadly, the only one of the series.

That is not to say that Hector Santiago, Adalberto Mejía, and Kyle Gibson are guaranteed to lose against the Red Sox, it just means that Berríos inspires a lot more hope when he toes the rubber. Along with Ervin Santana, who got back to his old ways on Sunday, the Twins have two confidence-creating pitchers, and that is it. As exciting as that sounds, given the rotation the Twins have had in recent years, the gang is still a lot more Glass House than Big Brother when compared to the groups that teams like the Red Sox have.

So even though the rotation was a big part of the sweep of Cleveland over the weekend, it still could use another trustworthy member. Now that teams have figured out their chances of making the playoffs, a lot of teams will start selling off their spare parts in the next month. With the Twins in first place, they will very likely be buyers this year, and it seems they have some good options.

MLB Trade Rumors compiled their list of the most likely trade candidates this year, and the list is full of players the Twins could use. In terms of starting pitching, the most enticing (and likely to be traded) options are Sonny Gray and José Quintana. Quintana pitches for the White Sox, and intra-division trades are rare, which leaves Gray as the biggest starter the Twins could obtain.

Gray is a 27-year-old right-hander for the Oakland Athletics. So far in 2017, he has a 4.45 ERA and a hit allowed for every inning he has pitched. Those may not be the most encouraging numbers, but he also has struck out one batter per inning pitched and was third in Cy Young voting just two years ago. So he is not a perfect pitcher, but do his strengths and weaknesses work within what Twins have?

For strikeouts, absolutely. He outranks Mejía, Gibson, and Santiago in his strikeout rate, by about three strikeouts per nine innings. The Twins could really use a starting pitcher who gets some strikeouts to keep the defense fresh.

The other key weakness for the Twins’ rotation this year has been the number of innings they have thrown. Stress on the already weak bullpen has largely been caused by the starters’ failure to last deep into games. Gray, while he averages just under six innings per start, is still ahead of current non-Santana and Berríos options. In one fewer start than Santiago and two fewer starts than Gibson, Gray has thrown the same number of innings. It is not a huge improvement, but it would be something. On that same note, Gray has only failed to get out of the fifth inning two times, so his innings total is not skewed by bad starts. Instead, he has provided a good deal of consistency with only a few blips (including his season debut against the Twins back in May).

The asking price for Gray is not yet clear, but given that Oakland is willing to dump all of its veteran players at this point, they would likely ask for some close to major league ready prospects in return. The Twins have some of those, but possibly not enough.

The better option may be for the Twins to trade for a couple relievers. MLB Trade Rumors’ list includes a good deal of quality relief pitchers that the Twins could likely get for cheap. The most exciting choice would be Pat Neshek. The former Twin and Minnesota Native is always fun to watch, and has a had a great season so far. He is just the tip of the iceberg, and Twins fans could be content with any of the available relievers. Especially if they land more than one.

So, Sonny Gray would be an exciting acquisition, but a more helpful solution would be to bolster the weak bullpen and hope the starters continue the upward trend they started in Cleveland.