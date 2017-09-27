How To Celebrate When The Twins Clinch

Congrats! You did it! You decided to care at least a little bit about the Minnesota Twins in 2017.

Well, your care has paid off. The Twins are on the verge of being the first team to lose 100 games in a season and make the playoffs the next. Sure, they are only accomplishing that because there is now a fifth team that makes the playoffs each year. It also helps that two-thirds of the American League is going to finish with a sub-.500 record.

But who cares? The Twins are going to be in the playoffs for the first time since 2010. That may be official as soon as Wednesday night. Which means you may have to get your clinching party ready very quickly.

So what will you do when the Twins finally clinch?

Here are some options:

Champagne

When in the playoffs, do as the playoff teams do. It is a tradition that teams spray champagne all over each other. Doing the same thing in your living room would be a great way to show your commitment to your team.

Of course, you didn’t actually make the playoffs. And it would destroy your furniture.

Blast Some Tunes

Way back in the day I made a prediction that the Twins would only lose 70ish games and make the World Series. Let’s appreciate how I’m probably right about that first part. Unless they lose their last six games, they will not lose 80 games. In a brave addition to that prediction, I said fans were going to want to know how to sing their classic fight song.

Given the Twins’ current social media efforts, I think it is a safe assumption that you’re going to want to know the words to that song when the playoffs begin. So get that playing, put it on repeat, and stretch out those vocal cords.

Also, make sure you DON’T play a certain other Twins song.

Block Off Your Thursday Morning

At 10 AM on the morning of Thursday, September 28, tickets for postseason baseball at Target Field will go on sale. The Twins have not won a postseason game in Minnesota since 2002. Don’t you want to be in attendance when that trend finally reaches its glorious end?

Not Get Ahead of Yourself

I know I am setting a terrible example, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

The way things went last week when the Twins went to New York, there is plenty of reason to be concerned about how the Twins will play in the Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium next week. The Twins looked overwhelmed by the New York atmosphere and challenged by the Yankee offense and bullpen.

Of course, game one of that series had Ervin Santana pitch a great game. He allowed only two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is expected to pitch the Wild Card game, which should provide the team with more confidence. And if the offense can look at the tape and learn why they struggled against the Yankee pitchers, then they can maybe score more than the one run they scored for Santana last time.

Just Enjoy It

More than anything, you should appreciate the clinching as a reminder of how great this season has been. Most had lost all hope of the Twins doing well this year before games even started. And they lost hope plenty of time during the year too. But here we are. This Twins team is good. Watch them play while you still can and enjoy the playoff atmosphere that hasn’t been seen in these parts in seven years.