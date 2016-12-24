How Will DeAndre Hopkins Fare Against Cincinnati?

Christmas is here, and with it comes decorations, snow, and a plentiful bounty of football. That’s right, we get to spend all of Christmas eve and Christmas day watching teams fight for playoff positions. The Texans (8-6) are one such team, and once again they have to defeat the Bengals (5-8-1) to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ironic, because Houston had to do the same thing in both 2011 and 2015.

Obviously, the big story heading into this pivotal matchup is the recent promotion of Tom Savage to starting quarterback. The third-year starter from Pitt played briefly against the Jaguars, leading a comeback with some very big throws to DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. The victory was great, but the most exciting aspect was that he incorporated the Texans star receiver more than Brock Osweiler had in the previous weeks.

Now that Hopkins will be a big part of the game plan, what are the expectations against the Bengals? Nuk has only played Cincinnati twice in his four professional years, once with Leon Hall in coverage and once with Dre Kirkpatrick/Pacman Jones. Here is how those two games played out:

2014, Week 12

The Texans came into this week 12 game missing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick due to injury. Ryan Mallett was making his second career start and hoping to keep his team’s faint playoff hopes alive. Luckily, he had both Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins available and willing to catch the wildly off-target throws. Unfortunately, Mallett didn’t play well at all, and didn’t target Hopkins until five minutes were left in the first half. Instead, he focused mainly on Johnson and Ryan Griffin.

Despite not being targeted often, Hopkins still produced when called upon. He caught the first four passes on consecutive plays with Leon Hall and Emmanuel Lamur in coverage. These catches kept the drive alive until some terrible throws to Andre Johnson derailed it. Strangely, Mallett stopped looking Hopkins way for another long stretch, avoiding him until the end of the third quarter where he missed on one pass before hitting the receiver for an eight-yard gain.

Mallett only targeted Hopkins three more times during the loss, all of which were incompletions. One was a deep bomb that drove Hopkins out of bounds, the second was caused by a Reggie Nelson hit, and the third was five yards out of reach. Nuk finished the game with five catches for 39 yards on nine targets.

2015, Week 10

This week 10, Monday night matchup with the Bengals was a critical game en route to the Texans first playoff appearance of the Bill O’Brien era, and not many people thought Houston could pull off the upset. You see, Cincinnati was rolling over every team on the schedule behind Andy Dalton, AJ Green, and Gio Bernard. The Texans, on the other hand, had been victims of some very lopsided losses, but the defense was steadily improving. The teams were primed to create a fun battle, and they didn’t disappoint.

Instead of relying on an oversleeping Ryan Mallett, the Texans opted to roll with on again, off again starter Brian Hoyer. The journeyman had been decent during the season, focusing primarily on DeAndre Hopkins. However, this game against Cincinnati was not his best. Hoyer’s first pass to Hopkins resulted in an offensive pass interference penalty, but it wouldn’t have been caught. The second was an incompletion as Dre Kirkpatrick knocked the ball away. The third pass was incomplete in the end zone as Hoyer put the ball out of reach. The fourth was also incomplete as the ball headed out of bounds.

Hoyer’s first two completions to Hopkins came in the third quarter with Pacman Jones in coverage. He had a third shortly after and appeared to be developing some chemistry, but Hoyer was knocked from the game with a concussion. In came TJ Yates, AKA the Bengals’ worst nightmare. Needing a touchdown, Yates hit Hopkins for his fourth reception of the game. The pass was a bomb down the sideline, and he jumped up and made a spectacular catch by pinning the ball on his shoulder with one hand. Pacman Jones, the Bengals best corner, was in coverage, but it didn’t matter.

Yates later targeted Hopkins on three consecutive throws trying to kill the clock and keep a scoring drive alive, but these passes weren’t as successful. One was a deep bomb into double coverage that was almost intercepted, the second was a two-yard completion, and the third was a toss into triple coverage that Emmanuel Lamur almost intercepted. Nuk only had one other target in the game as the Texans defense brought the victory home with some key stops.

Hopkins finished with five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.

The Expectations

This may seem like shooting for the stars, but Hopkins should have a huge game. Tom Savage obviously feels comfortable targeting the human highlight reel as evidenced by the Jaguars victory. The Bengals will be a tougher foe, but this game still feels like an eight catch, 150-yard performance with two touchdowns. Hopkins has gotten the better of both Dre Kirkpatrick and Pacman Jones. It shouldn’t really matter which corner mainly covers him.

The Texans and Bengals kick off Christmas Eve at 8:25 p.m. EST on NFL Network.