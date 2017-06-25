Hurricanes Match Final Opportunity For British And Irish Lions Test Consideration

British and Irish Lions make their final case for the test squad vs. Hurricanes

The battle will be fierce on Tuesday as the Lions players will be competing heavily for test match contention. The Lions’ mid-week squad is full of good talent for the overall squad. Many of the players are standouts and are well deserving of being named to the test squad. C J Stander is arguably the biggest standout from the forwards not to be named to the test squad. During the match last Saturday, the concerns over the Lions’ scoring was realized. There was just not enough attack to counteract the All Blacks’ attack.

Tommy Seymour would be a great addition at the wing with his explosive attack and try scoring abilities. The test match last Saturday did not feature any 11-14 players. There were no options in those positions for tired legs when they were needed most, except to move Owen Farrell to center.

This match will be the last ditch effort for the mid-week talent to prove their worth to Warren Gatland. The Hurricanes are weakened by the losses of Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara to the All Blacks. No Super Rugby team is an easy win for the Lions, but it will provide Gatland one more look at his players.



Finn Russell still looking for Lions debut

Finn Russell missed the final match of the Scotland summer tour for his call-up to the Lions. Whispers of his call-up had been floating around since Dan Biggar’s failed HIA early in the tour. Russell performed very well with Scotland in this year’s Six Nations. He was also instrumental with eleven points including a try in Scotland’s amazing win over Australia two weeks ago. Russell has also been a key cog in the success of Glasgow. Finn Russell has yet to see playing time with the Lions as he was on the bench three days after his match against Australia. Hopefully, Russell will be able to make the pitch as he is the backup fly half in the lineup to go against the Hurricanes tomorrow.

