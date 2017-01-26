Illinois Will Not Make The NCAA Tournament Without Road Wins

It’s safe to say that Illinois head coach John Groce is in quite a tough spot right now. The Illini are in danger of missing their 4th straight NCAA Tournament, something that hasn’t happened since the 1970s. Also, coach Groce is in his 5th season as Illinois’ head coach, and failing to make yet another NCAA Tournament could lead to his dismissal. The pressure is on for Groce, the program, and the players. No Illinois fan wants to see this team play in yet another NIT, but if Illinois doesn’t shape up, that’s where they’re headed.

Illinois is very much on the bubble right now. I think they’re slightly on the wrong side, but a good win could easily boost this team up into the field. There is plenty of basketball left to play this season, but without a good win on the road, I don’t see this team getting into the Big Dance. The Illini are 0-4 in true road games this season, which is understated considering how bad they’ve performed in these games. Illinois has lost its four road games by an average of 18.25 points. Yikes. Clearly failing to schedule any non-conference road games left this team unprepared, as it’s gotten absolutely embarrassed on multiple occasions.

It’s safe to say that we’ve seen two types of Illinois teams this year: one that gets off to a hot start and shoots its way to a win, and one that can’t hit water from the beach and fails to play fundamental basketball. Usually, we see the latter when the Illini play away from home, and unless that changes, it’s going to be back to the NIT for John Groce. Illinois has been alright in home games over Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa, but wins like those aren’t going to be enough. This team needs some good wins to seriously boost its resume.

So here’s what’s interesting: Illinois’ remaining road schedule is very favorable. I mean, very favorable. The Illini play Penn State, Northwestern, Iowa, Nebraska, and Rutgers on the road to finish the season. There are a lot of winnable opportunities right there. Other than Northwestern (whom the Illini have beaten in Evanston before), there isn’t a lot of insurmountable competition away from home left on this team’s slate. In addition, Illinois gets great home opportunities against Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Northwestern, and Michigan State.

If you ask me, Illinois has one of the friendliest remaining schedules in the nation, and if this team really has what it takes, it can step up and win enough games to get into the NCAA Tournament. But I’ve seen the way things go with Illinois under John Groce. This team tends to fall flat, they don’t manage to pick up big wins, and they drop contests to teams that they should beat. Those road games are gifts, but the way Illinois has played away from home this year makes me skeptical; will they win more than one of those from here on out?

There are 10 games left in the season, and this is do or die for John Groce’s club. He’s got a great recruiting class coming in next year, so his job could be spared with a missed NCAA Tournament, but if I’m him, I’m thinking that this is it. This is Groce’s last chance to save his job at Illinois. There are a lot of opportunities for this team to turn things around and finish better than .500 in the Big Ten. Pick up a big win or two, and we could see the Illini dancing for the first time in four years. Fail to pick up must-win road wins, and Illinois is in trouble.