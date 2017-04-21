Don't Miss
Important Notes From Duane Brown’s Appearance on Dave Dameshek’s Podcast
-
Updated: April 21, 2017
Houston fans, it’s time to meet your Pro Bowl left tackle.
Last week, Duane Brown was a guest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. The popular NFL podcast, hosted on NFL.com, runs the gamut of topics as Dameshek talks about food, football, booze, TV, etc. Released Friday morning, the conversation with Brown was no different as the duo touched on all manner of subjects during a roughly 20-minute discussion
.
If you have time, the full audio discussion can be found here, but let’s break down the important information in text form as well.
- Following a tradition established with the last half dozen guests, Dameshek asked Brown about his draft memories. They covered the list of players that were drafted ahead of Duane Brown and compared their careers in relative terms. Of the players on the list, Matt Ryan and Ryan Clady had better careers, but Brown topped most of the others, including Jake Long and Rashard Mendenhall.
- During this conversation, Brown pointed out that he was a developmental prospect coming out of Virginia Tech given his relative inexperience at the tackle position. He continued by pointing out that hard work got him to the status that he sits at today.
- Brown’s first regular season game was against James Harrison and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The battle with the stellar pass rusher tested his resolve to be an NFL player and resulted in some embarrassing moments.
- Brown pointed out that the right tackle is equaling out to the left tackle because the studs like Khalil Mack and Von Miller tend to rush from the right side. This development requires teams to invest in high quality tackles at both spots, instead of focusing all the energy on the blind side.
- He briefly touched on the Tony Romo saga, saying that he was shocked by the decision to retire instead of join Houston. Brown was intrigued by the prospect of playing with a quarterback of Romo’s caliber, based on both his legend and production.
- Interestingly, Dameshek asked about the failed Ryan Mallett experiment. Brown was a little cagey, remaining fairly quiet about what truly transpired during the ill-fated season. He commented that Mallett was a good dude with all of the required skills to play the position, but pointed out that some of the injuries derailed his career in Houston. Brown put an emphasis on Mallett’s performance against the Cleveland Browns during his first season with the team.
- When asked about the toughest rusher to block on the Texans, Brown said that JJ Watt still has the edge given his polish and time in practice. He did point out that Jadeveon Clowney is big, strong, and fast, but he is unpolished because of the time spent on the injury report. Brown also gave props to Whitney Mercilus for being an absolute beast off the edge.
- Dameshek brought up a question that he has been asking for the past few months, “Cutty, Kap, or Draft?” The premise is “should the Texans sign Jay Cutler, Colin Kaepernick, or draft a rookie?” Brown said that Cutler has an elite arm and has great talent, but he didn’t really endorse signing the former Bears QB. He said similar things about Kaepernick. In reference to the NFL Draft, Brown said that he had no idea who the rookie quarterbacks are. The topic finished with Brown putting full faith in Tom Savage’s ability.
- The conversation then switched to more Dameshek-esque topics, starting with food.
- When asked about residual milk in cereal, Brown said that Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Krispies tie for the best flavor, but he is a big fan of Frosted Flakes.
- He also said that Chili isn’t a soup and that you can’t have both soup and Chili in the same meal.
- Brown loves scrambled eggs, but he prefers hard boiled eggs as of late. He finds soft boiled eggs to be disgusting, despite his wife’s insistence on eating them.
- His favorite free time activity is playing basketball.
- Shek has lately started having his guests rank four items based on how much they want them for the remainder of time. The list starts with something you can have everyday, goes to once every three months, once every three years, and never again. Of the four items (pizza, sex, TV, basketball), Brown said that he wants sex every day, basketball every three months, TV every three years, and pizza never again.
- One of the final questions was whether or not Bill O’Brien was an intimidating fella. Brown said that O’Brien is a truly great coach, but he can be a little scary when he is screaming and swearing.
