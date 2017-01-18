In Depth Look Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Options In 2017

The time is finally coming for the Chicago Bears to find a new face of their franchise. The 2016 season offered Jay Cutler one last shot to prove himself, but by the end of Week 2, it became clear his days in Chicago were numbered.

There’s no need to explain the importance of the quarterback position, but this year’s NFL playoffs have shown what an elite quarterback can do. With the exception of Ben Roethlisberger (who’s no slouch by any means) the remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs have carried their teams into the semifinals. With no dominant defenses in the NFL this year to stop them, Rodgers, Ryan, and Brady have lifted their flawed teams all the way to Super Bowl contention. And with the Bears playing in the same division as Aaron Rodgers, they need a quarterback that can keep pace. The Bears aren’t going to find another Rodgers, but with the strides their defense has been making, a solid quarterback would give them a chance to contend.

Ryan Pace has options this year, though none of them are slam dunks. The Bears hold the third pick in the NFL draft, and there are some intriguing options the Bears can look into via free agency or trades. The Bears aren’t the only QB-needy team out there, so they may have to give up a lot to get their guy. Each option comes with its own positives and risks:

Option 1: NFL Draft

For a rebuilding team like the Bears, the draft is always the first place you think about when it comes to getting a quarterback. With the third overall selection, the Bears are guaranteed to have at least one of the big three (Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and DeShone Kizer) on the board when they pick. While it’s nice that three guys have enough potential to warrant consideration in the top 5, it also shows that none of them clearly stand out. All three options come with significant question marks, and the upcoming Combine and Pro Days will be crucial to determine when they get selected.

Drafting a quarterback third overall presents the biggest risk/reward scenario for the Bears in terms of upside. These players have not taken an NFL snap so the sky is the limit for them. Of course under that logic, their floors are pretty low too. That said, adding a young quarterback is beneficial for the Bears because until proven, he will be relatively cheap at the most important position. Also, he can grow and improve with the rest of a young Bears roster. Even if they get an impressive rookie, the Bears are more than a year away from seriously contending. The Bears would be drafting a quarterback now hoping that by the time he reaches his prime, the rest of the team will be just as good.

There are two major risks with drafting a quarterback this early. The first is passing up on major defensive talent with the third overall pick. Given the unknowns with the top quarterback prospects this year, many feel that third overall is too early. The Bears need serious help in their secondary, and Myles Garrett or Jonathan Allen would push their defensive line to the next level. Passing up on those talents for a quarterback could come back to haunt the Bears.

The second risk is becoming tied to a bad QB for several years. When teams make a heavy investment in a quarterback by drafting them early, they aren’t going to give up on them immediately. Jared Goff didn’t even look like a viable backup last season, but the Rams will give him at least another year before looking elsewhere. Blake Bortles is another example of a top 3 pick who will continue to get opportunities despite a horrible season. The Bears have already set their franchise back several years by focusing on the offense and committing too much to Jay Cutler. If they do the same with a young quarterback, it could be at least a decade before this team reaches the playoffs.

The Bears could mitigate some of that risk by waiting until the mid-rounds to draft a quarterback like Brad Kaaya or Patrick Mahomes. They still get the benefit of having a young quarterback who they can develop, but the upside is severely limited. Players fall into the second and third rounds for a reason. While people like to point out the success stories like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and more recently Dak Prescott, they are not common at all. Additionally, Wilson and Prescott had the benefit of joining strong rosters. Both had elite running games to take off the pressure, and Wilson was aided by a terrific defense. Prescott had all day to throw behind the NFL’s best O-line. Both Wilson and Prescott are great players, but it’s fair to wonder how their careers would have gone had they been drafted by the Browns or another bad team. The Bears do possess a strong running game with Jordan Howard, but their overall roster is not conducive to bringing out the best in a quarterback. The Bears would need to feel really good about a later-round option to make him the face of the franchise.

Option 2: Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo may be better than any quarterback coming out of the 2017 draft class. He’s still just 25 years old, and has had the benefit of learning from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Because of his age, Garoppolo is a more realistic long-term option than any free agent quarterback the Bears could sign. Garoppolo has a very limited body of work, but in two starts this season he was efficient with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a high completion percentage (71%), and averaged about 250 passing yards over those two games.

Garoppolo’s potential as a franchise quarterback will make him a hot commodity this offseason. As such, the Bears would probably have to give up a lot to get him, and that would probably include their third overall pick. Trading with the Patriots is always risky, as Bill Belichick usually seems to get the better end of the deal. Garoppolo’s success could be a product of the Patriots’ system, and his limited but positive exposure this season only enhances his trade value.

Going after Garoppolo would essentially be the same as drafting him third overall. If the Bears feel he is better than any options in the draft, they may be willing to pull the trigger. However, they need to be wary of New England’s tricks. The best franchises have a knack for drafting mid-round quarterbacks when they already have a franchise QB, developing him, and then trading him for good value (Andy Reid is known for, this think Kevin Kolb). Often times those backups fail in their new destinations, most recently Ryan Mallett. Mallett was Garoppolo’s predecessor as Tom Brady’s understudy, and he was downright bad on the Texans. I think the third overall pick is too steep a price for the unproven Garoppolo, but the Bears’ scouting department may see things differently.

Option 3: Trade for Tony Romo

Romo will certainly be available this offseason as the most proven commodity on the market. The price for Romo will be interesting, as I think teams will be hesitant to give up early draft picks for the oft-injured 36-year-old. Romo provides the most value to a team that is a quarterback away from competing. With likely only a couple good years left, there isn’t much time to build around Romo. The Denver Broncos seem like the best fit, but if they opt to stick with Trevor Siemian, it will be interesting to see who the other suitors could be.

I think the Bears are closer to relevance than some other quarterback-needy teams, like the 49ers, Jets, and Browns to name a few. You could argue that a team built around Romo, Alshon Jeffery, and Jordan Howard has some potential. It would also allow the Bears to spend their third overall pick on defense, adding to a defense that is already decent. However, this isn’t like the Peyton Manning sweepstakes a few years back. Romo is not the goat that pundits make him out to be, but he’s not in the elite tier of quarterbacks either. His injury history makes him a big risk, and his time in Dallas showed he needs a good supporting cast to be successful. For a rebuilding team like the Bears, it doesn’t make that much sense. Romo himself is looking for a chance to win a Super Bowl in the next two years, so the Bears probably wouldn’t be his first choice either.

All that said, don’t completely rule out Romo as an option. He went to college at Eastern Illinois, and the Pace-Fox combo needs some wins to keep their jobs. If the Bears really don’t like any of the young options at QB this offseason, Romo could be in play as a stop-gap for a couple years. If everything went right for the Bears, especially health-wise, it’s not inconceivable to see them making the playoffs with Romo.

Option 4: Sign Tyrod Taylor in Free Agency

There are other free agents at the quarterback position but none worth talking about. Assuming the Redskins don’t let Kirk Cousins walk, Taylor could be the best free agent available at the position. Technically he’s still under contract for next year, but similar to Jay Cutler, he appears to have worn out his welcome. Taylor was benched in the last week of the season, and can be cut this offseason with only $3 million in dead cap space.

Taylor is what I would call a mid-level starting quarterback option in the NFL. There simply aren’t enough elite QBs to go around, so guys like Taylor can make a solid living in the league. Taylor does a nice job protecting the football, with only six interceptions each of the last two seasons. His passing numbers in terms of yardage and touchdowns are pretty pedestrian (3,035 yards and 20 TDs last year), but his rushing ability adds an element to his game. The Bills also owned the top rushing attack in the league during Taylor’s two years as starting quarterback, and I think part of that can be attributed to his own threat as a rusher.

Taylor’s ability to limit turnovers would be his biggest upgrade over Jay Cutler and Matt Barkley. While his passing game is inconsistent, the Bears can build around their run game and defense provided Taylor protects the ball. The issue with Taylor is that he lacks the exciting upside to turn the Bears franchise around. The Bills went 7-9 last year and 8-8 the year before, putting them in football purgatory. Too good to get an early draft pick, too bad to make the playoffs. I think a Taylor-led team has a little more potential than 8-8 with the right pieces, but he’s unlikely to ever win a Super Bowl. Taylor simply wasn’t good enough to compete in a division with Tom Brady, and he’d probably see a similar fate in the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers.

Option 5: The Status Quo

I hate even listing this as an option, but with the Bears you never know. This team has stuck with Jay Cutler for so long, they might just find a way to keep him around. Or maybe they were impressed enough by Brian Hoyer or Matt Barkley to give one of them another shot. The same old argument applies again this year, in that the Bears have no better options then keeping Jay Cutler. Jay’s contract isn’t as egregious anymore, and he can be cut at any time, so what’s the risk in keeping him around? With mediocre options in the draft and free agency, why not wait until next offseason to find a QB? Maybe Jay Cutler will finally realize his potential.

The fallacies in those arguments have been proven so many times that it’s not even worth going over. Regardless of the money, other QBs on the market, coaches, or any other factors, Jay Cutler is a cancer to the Chicago Bears. The team will not progress until he is off the roster and that is a fact. Meanwhile, Hoyer and Barkley showed why they were backups last season. Each did some nice things, but in the end they didn’t win football games. The Bears need to learn from their mistakes and rebuild at the quarterback position. Any of the four options above would be a big upgrade over the status quo.