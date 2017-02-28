In A Quest For Another Cup, Trading Scott Darling Would Be A Mistake For The Blackhawks

When you look at the Chicago Blackhawks’ backup goaltender, Scott Darling, there’s very little about his numbers that would make you think he’s actually a backup, outside of his games played. Darling has played in 25 games this season — starting 22 of them — and has posted a record of 15-5-2 in those starts.

His numbers have been fantastic in his starts this year. He has a 2.18 goals against average, good for 4th in the NHL, and a .929 save percentage that is tied for 2nd best in the league. Darling was integral in starting goaltender Corey Crawford’s absence back in December when he sat out for three weeks to recover from an appendectomy.

The tandem of Crawford and Darling has helped the Blackhawks to yet another great season in the always tough Central Division and both will be called upon down the stretch in order to preserve health and energy.

That is if Chicago doesn’t trade Darling on Wednesday. There are rumblings that Chicago may be shopping the backup goaltender in order to get something for him now instead of nothing in the summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent and inevitably signs a starting goaltender’s contract that he so clearly deserves.

In a season that has seen the Blackhawks have ups and downs all over the ice, but almost never in goal, it would be a mistake to give up Scott Darling for something that probably wouldn’t be nearly as valuable, especially once the playoffs hit.

If you recall, Darling was immensely important back in the 2015 Stanley Cup Championship run. He was called upon for the majority of the 1st round series against the Nashville Predators, posting a 3-1 record with a .944 save percentage and a 2.20 goals against average. He recorded a brilliant game three in which he had 50 saves on 52 shots.

His impressive play throughout the series was a key part of the 2015 championship and one would assume that he would be called on again in this year’s playoffs. Having a goaltending duo that you can trust for the grueling Stanley Cup Playoffs is a blessing and one that many teams aren’t going to have. Keeping Darling gives more depth to the team that, otherwise, would have to call up a goaltender from Rockford with no NHL experience.

Does forgoing a trade now ensure that the Blackhawks get nothing in return for Scott Darling? Yes. Well, unless that “nothing” ends up being a Stanley Cup.