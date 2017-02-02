Indiana Could Be Headed To The NIT This Year

Indiana ended a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night in, well, interesting fashion. It took three overtimes for the Hoosiers to finally pull away from Penn State, and the feisty Nittany Lions gave IU all that it could handle. Thomas Bryant led the way for the Hoosiers with 31 points, and even though they managed a win when they really needed one, the Hoosiers aren’t exactly a tournament team just yet.

Could it be true? A team that’s beaten Kansas and North Carolina might not go dancing this season? You better believe it. The Hoosiers have slipped so far since those two early season wins. Yeah, they had OG Anunoby at that point, but this sudden downfall started before the Hoosiers’ stud sophomore got injured. At 5-5 in conference play and 15-8 overall, this wasn’t the season Tom Crean expected. Many thought Indiana would be a 3-4 seed come March. Heck, after a season-opening win over Kansas, a lot of people had the Hoosiers on the 1 line.

But things have changed. Losses to Fort Wayne and Nebraska show how far this team has slipped. A 30-point loss at Michigan pointed out a lot of this team’s problems. Though it ended up going their way, a triple overtime win for the Hoosiers, at home against Penn State, is very telling. This program isn’t good at finishing ball games and has become a bubble team in regards to the NCAA Tournament. It seemed as if the game was over many times against Penn State, but every time, the Nittany Lions would come right back and capitalize on bad Indiana mistakes. The Hoosiers could not close this thing out until 55 minutes had elapsed.

Sure, Indiana has a pretty decent tournament resume at this point, but is it going to be enough at the end of the season? KenPom projects Indiana to lose five more games and win just three from here on out. Indiana’s projected losses are against Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, and Ohio State on the road as well as Purdue at home. None of these games are easy. Not to mention that Indiana’s remaining projected wins are away at Iowa and at home against Northwestern and Michigan. Realistically, all three of those could be losses as well.

Unless the Hoosiers really shape up in their final eight games, they could be headed to the NIT. It’s very tough for a team with 13 or more losses to get an at-large in the NCAA Tournament. Sure, some big wins at the start of the season help, but bad losses hurt just as much. The odds seem stacked against the Hoosiers right now. That home game against Penn State was, by far, the easiest test this team will have from here on out. What does that tell you about this team? Tom Crean does not have the Hoosiers moving in the right direction, and you should be nervous if you’re a Hoosier fan. Your team needs to shape up if it wants to go dancing.