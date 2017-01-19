Indiana Downs Penn State On James Blackmon Jr’s Crazy Buzzer Beater (WATCH)

Indiana went on the road and downed Penn State in a much-needed win for the Hoosiers, but it wasn’t necessarily that easy. The Nittany Lions used an 8-0 scoring run in the final few minutes to tie things up with the Hoosiers after they had seemingly been running away with it. Lamar Stevens nailed two free throws with 5 seconds remaining to knot the game up at 75, but James Blackmon Jr. and the Hoosiers weren’t looking for overtime at the Bryce Jordan Center. James Blackmon Jr. went the length of the floor and hit this incredible three-pointer at the buzzer to steal the game and get the road win.

Can you say clutch? Blackmon Jr. not only saved Indiana from a difficult overtime in which Penn State would’ve had all the momentum, but he did it in style. The Indiana junior, along with Thomas Bryant and Robert Johnson, had a team-high 17 points and added 3 assists and 5 rebounds. Thomas Bryant had a near double-double with 9 boards as well. Tony Carr led Penn State with a game-high 24 points on the night.

Indiana is finally back to even in the Big Ten as the Hoosiers improve to 3-3 in conference play. It hasn’t been easy for Indiana, but it seems this team is getting back on its feet and finding ways to win. The Hoosiers will play Michigan State in Assembly Hall on Saturday. Penn State had a chance to pick up its third huge win in a row but fell just short. The Nittany Lions are also 3-3 in Big Ten play but face road games against Purdue and Wisconsin next.