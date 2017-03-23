- What Happened To The ACC?
- The Hornets Are Starting To Look Like Themselves Again! Is It too Late?
- Rangers Must Improve Play At Home For Chance At A Long Playoff Run
- UCLA, Led By Lonzo Ball, Advance To Sweet 16
- USC’s Season Comes To A Close: A Look Forward
- The “Curious” Case For Jordan Montgomery To Be In Yankees’ Rotation
- 2017 NCAA Tournament: Round Of 32 – Day 2
- March Magnets! Strong Astros Roster Repels 5 Iron-Clad Springs
- Seattle Saracens Women’s Club Unable To Defend Club Championship; Why USA Rugby is Right and Wrong
- 2017 NCAA Tournament: Round Of 32 – Day 1
Indiana Football: 2017 Hoosiers’ Quarterback Breakdown
-
- Updated: March 23, 2017
The Indiana Hoosiers are one of the few Big Ten teams that have their starting quarterback in place. They also have the conference’s least amount of experience in the backup role next season. After finishing the 2016 season with a 6-7 record, the Hoosiers are searching for a special year. If Indiana football takes the next step, the quarterbacks must raise their level.
During the 2016 season, Richard Lagow transferred in from Cisco Community College and the won the starting job immediately. He beat out Zander Diamont and had quite a few special moments with the Hoosiers. Lagow even led the Hoosiers to a win over the Michigan State Spartans. As a result, the Hoosiers seemed destined for a winning season. Unfortunately, too many mistakes led to undesired results last fall.
Lagow threw 17 interceptions last season. The most inexplicable outcome came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Instead of finishing the nonconference season on a high note, Lagow threw five interceptions in the 33-28 loss. The Hoosiers expect these mistakes to be eradicated next season. In all, Lagow completed 253-of-438 passes for 3,362 yards and 19 touchdowns.
In wins, Lagow threw the ball 27.3 times per game. During losses, he threw the ball 39 times per game. More importantly, 11 of 17 interceptions came in defeat. Therefore, the Hoosiers have to avoid placing Lagow in difficult situations. Maybe the coaching change will help foster in a new lesson of ball security.
Following Kevin Wilson’s abrupt firing, Tom Allen earned the head coaching job in a surprise move. Allen helped create one of the best defenses in the Big Ten last season. They gave up 27 points per game, but a lot of that was due to offensive inefficiency. With Allen running the show, he has an opportunity to alter the program a little bit. However, there is a chance that Allen’s offense never reaches the optimal level.
The Hoosiers are a few weeks into their spring practice schedule. Meaning, they are close to participating in their annual spring game on Thursday, April 13. The Hoosiers also open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Therefore, Indiana football will have a shot to breakthrough immediately.
Indiana Football Quarterback Breakdown
The Hoosiers have zero experience behind Lagow. A pair of redshirt sophomores and one redshirt freshman is on the spring roster.
In 2015, Austin King signed with the Indiana Hoosiers. He came into Bloomington as the No. 30 Pro-style quarterback in the country. So far, King has not seen any game action. Will he become the No. 2 signal caller this season? Maybe. The Hoosiers have other talent on the roster. In addition to King, the Hoosiers welcomed walk-on Mike Fiacable.
Last season, Peyton Ramsey joined the Hoosiers. He used up his redshirt season and is ready to vie for the No. 2 job as well. While the majority of the quarterbacks are pro-style players, the newest member of the Indiana football team brings another element to the program.
Nick Tronti will join the team in the summer. He is lauded as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. If form holds, Tronti will redshirt like his predecessors. However, he may find a role on this team looking for a winning season. Tronti was the only quarterback to commit in the 2017 class. Therefore, he seems to be part of the Hoosiers’ bright future.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Indiana Football: 2017 Hoosiers’ Quarterback Breakdown - March 23, 2017
- Michigan State 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - March 22, 2017
- Maryland Football: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - March 21, 2017