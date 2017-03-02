Info From Bill O’Brien’s Combine Presser

The NFL Scouting Combine officially kicked off on Wednesday with the coach and general manager press conferences. Like years past, these press conferences were just the standard “entering the offseason pressers” that covered a few basic topics like position needs but didn’t delve into free agency or major roster decisions.

One such press conference was held by Texans head coach, Bill O’Brien, who discussed his receiving corps, the new Training Camp location, and the health of his defensive stars. While O’Brien wasn’t exactly forthright on some issues, especially with his quarterbacks, he still provided a few helpful nuggets.

Quarterback Play and DeAndre Hopkins

One of the most interesting parts of the Combine presser came when O’Brien discussed DeAndre Hopkins’ production–or lack thereof–last season. He was asked what caused the drop in numbers, but O’Brien’s response slightly avoided the actual issues.

“He still had like 80-something catches. So he dropped off in catches and he dropped off in yards, but he did make some big plays for us during the season. We were 9-7, we won the AFC South. He made some important plays in those games. Third down plays, red area plays. As far as production and things like that, yeah the production dropped off a little bit but it wasn’t anything that he did. I think he’s a great player. I love coaching the guy and I’m looking forward to coaching him next year.”

Granted, it wouldn’t be entirely professional for O’Brien to throw the blame on his quarterbacks or former offensive coordinator George Godsey, but any definite answer would have been a better choice. Actually, O’Brien wouldn’t discuss his quarterbacks at all during the presser. When asked about Tom Savage and Brock Osweiler’s need to play better, O’Brien declined to evaluate any positions.

“I think, look, again, I hate to do this to you but I’m not going to evaluate players. I don’t think that’s what these forums are all about for me. I’m not going to get into evaluation of players.”

O’Brien continued by saying that he finished the year by telling all of his coaches and players that they all needed to think about how they would personally get better during the offseason. This comment reiterated his point about how the coaches all needed to look in the mirror before discussing the shortcomings of other players.

Defensive Health

The Texans may have had a very stingy defense last season, but the unit suffered greatly from injuries. JJ Watt and John Simon both missed almost an entire season, as did Kevin Johnson. Clowney also dealt with injuries that partially limited his stellar production. The injuries to these stars partially derailed what could have been an even better year. However, it seems like the important defenders could be returning to full strength.

“He’s in great shape,” O’Brien said about Watt. “He can’t wait to be back. He’ll probably participate, to a certain extent, in OTAs.”

O’Brien also commented that he has heard positive reports from the medical staff about Clowney’s return to the gridiron (coaches can’t communicate with players per the CBA). The Texans star defender is currently returning from a postseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The procedure was minor, but Clowney has a history of knee issues, so any positive reports should ease O’Brien’s mind heading into next season.

Important Combine Tests

The Scouting Combine is a fascinating watch simply because it tests college stars on the field with drills, 40-yard dashes, and off the field interviews and medical tests. Multiple scouts rely on the on-field drills to form their future rosters, but O’Brien actually takes a different approach.

“For me personally, the most important parts of the combine are the interviews at night and the medical reports. The on-field stuff I think is good, but they’re not wearing pads, the quarterbacks aren’t facing a rush…”

This reliance on interviews actually explains quite a bit. The perfect example is the decision to draft Jadeveon Clowney when everyone expected the Texans to pick Johnny Manziel. There must have been something during that interview that scared O’Brien and GM Rick Smith. Turns out, the choice to pick Clowney, although delayed, has truly worked out. Clowney turned into a defensive terror during his 2016 campaign, becoming the most fearsome part of Houston’s defense.

The NFL Combine continues Thursday-Monday, and NFL Network will have live coverage starting March 3. What players will jump out to the Texans?