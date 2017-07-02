Injuries Beginning To Pile Up, Yankees Lose Top Spot In AL East: June Recap

June was not a good month for the New York Yankees. Not only did the Yankees experience an eight-game losing streak during a west coast road trip, but they lost first place of the AL East. The New York Yankees entered July sitting one game back of the Boston Red Sox for the top spot in the AL East (now currently a three-game gap). However, they are two games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the top Wild Card spot. For a month where the Yankees had a losing record (13-15), the Yankees did not fall off too badly. However, June brought real issues to the team, mostly in the health department.

Injuries Galore

Heading into June, the roster looked strong and seemed to be getting healthier. Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius were a month removed for their DL stints and Aroldis Chapman was scheduled to return from his own. Even with the returning Chapman and Jacoby Ellsbury, the Yankees were hit hard by the injury bug.

All of the following players were placed on the DL during June: CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, Starlin Castro, Adam Warren, Tyler Austin, Dustin Fowler, and Matt Holliday. That list includes a starting pitcher, the best bullpen arm not named Betances or Chapman, and four starters. That is a massive chunk of the Yankees’ lineup that is on the DL right now. However, it is not simply that those players are on the DL, some of them are the worst type of luck injuries to have.

The Twilight Zone of Injuries

For the majority of that list above, their injuries are fairly normal or routine. Sabathia aggravated his previously injured knee while Castro and Hicks simply had bad luck. However, Austin, Holliday, and Fowler are special cases. Austin was injured shortly after receiving his shot to be the everyday first baseman. His injury has brought the return of Chris Carter, which every Yankee fan is probably groaning about.

Meanwhile, Dustin Fowler crashed into the outfield wall against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut. Not only did he become one of few MLB players to make their debut without an at-bat, but his injury was horrifying. Manager Joe Girardi feared that Fowler suffered a career ending injury. Needless to say, Fowler will most likely miss the remainder of the season.

Then there is Matt Holliday. Apparently, Holliday was infected by the plague because he is on the DL for a viral infection that he cannot shake. According to reports, Holliday has felt like he has no energy. In a bizarre event, the Yankees have lost their DH for at least 10 days.

As if all of these June injuries were not bad enough, first baseman Greg Bird and top prospect Gleyber Torres are expected to miss the rest of the season with injuries. The Yankees transferred Bird to the 60-day DL in June after he had setbacks with his foot injury. Meanwhile, Torres has had Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm.

Offense Remains Clicking

Despite the injuries and the losses, the Yankee’s offense remained relatively hot in the month of June. Remaining a top 10 team in terms of batting average (.276 team average), the offense has not been the problem for the Yankees. Leading the MLB in RBIs with 170 in June, the Yankees were led by Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius. Judge, who is the front-runner for AL MVP, slashed .324/.481/.686 with 10 home runs in June. He came one home run short of tying Mark McGwire’s rookie record for most home runs before July.

Since coming off of his DL stint, Didi Gregorius has been a major force in the Yankees’ offense. In June, he batted .315 with a .528 slugging percentage. For the season, Gregorius is batting .311 with 9 home runs. If the AL was not stacked with talented shortstops, Gregorius would almost be a certain All-Star. However, the tough competition (Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Fransico Lindor) will likely leave him out.

Time to See the Prospects

With all of the injuries to the MLB roster, the organization has the chance to see how good these prospects that they have are going to be. Tyler Wade, Domingo German, Dustin Fowler, and Miguel Andujar have all been called up in the month of June. Other than Fowler, the Yankees will get to see how well these guys can perform at the MLB level while the starters are injured.

In addition to these prospects, the Yankees have called up Clint Frazier before Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. Seeing these prospects play the MLB level will be an added bonus for the Yankees for the trade deadline at the end of July. If Miguel Andujar or Tyler Wade can step up and play better than Chase Headley, the Yankees can focus on trading Headley to acquire a bullpen piece or a first baseman. If Frazier turns out to be a stud in the outfield, then the Yankees can move Hicks or Gardner for a quality starting pitcher. The flip side is that if the Yankees do not like what they see, they can use these prospects in trades as well.

The Chronicles of First Base: June Edition

Will the Yankees resolve the first base problem? Despite Chris Carter having his best month of the season in June, the production coming out of first base is an issue. Carter only batted .243 in 21 games during June. More worrying is the fact that Carter only hit 4 home runs during the month. Sending Carter down to give Tyler Austin a shot was a move that made the entire fan base cheer. Then Austin got injured and Carter was recalled.

With the injuries to Austin and Bird (as well as Holliday’s plague), Carter will be the everyday first baseman for July. Unless the Yankees decide to go a different route that is. After an impressive MLB debut (3 for 4 with 4 RBIs), Miguel Andujar was sent back down to Triple-A while Carter was recalled. The day after, Andujar was been recalled. If Yankees’ brass and manager Joe Girardi want Andujar playing third base consistently, why not put him at third while moving Chase Headley over to first? Headley had a bounce back June after his abysmal May, batting .296 with 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored. That would be better production than what Carter is providing.

A Mixed Bag for the Pitching Staff

Despite the bullpen struggles and two starters turning in poor performances in June, the Yankees ranked fourth in the MLB in ERA with a 3.85. In June, Jordan Montgomery became more comfortable in the MLB rotation. His perfect June (4-0 record) was largely due to his low ERA (2.59), which led the Yankees’ rotation for the month. Luis Severino was solid as usual, posting a 3.55 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 33 innings. Even Masahiro Tanaka had a bounce back month, getting his ERA under 4 with a 3.94 on the back of his last two starts.

However, the injury to CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda’s struggles have hampered the rotation a bit. Before his injury, Sabathia had a 0.49 ERA in June. With Luis Cessa as his replacement, that rotation spot now sports a 5.93 ERA. Pineda did not have a good June, with his ERA ballooning to 5.35.

Meanwhile, the bullpen was a disaster as well. In addition to Tyler Clippard’s 11.17 ERA, the rest of the bullpen has been slumping. Betances had a 4.5 ERA in his 9 appearances. Despite striking out 15 batters in 8 innings, Betances gave up 4 runs. Looking at the rest of the bullpen, only three pitchers who had more than two appearances in June had sub-3 ERAs. Those would be Aroldis Chapman (1.93), Adam Warren (0.00), and Chad Green (2.16).