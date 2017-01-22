Injury Report For The NFC Championship Game

With a day to go until the NFC Championship game, the Packers and Falcons released final injury reports.

As expected, the Packers’ list of injured players is frighteningly long and headlined by a trio of wide receivers. The complete list is as follows:

Questionable:

Running back Christine Michael (back), receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs), receiver Davante Adams (ankle), receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), safety Morgan Burnett (quadricep), cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion).

Out:

Running back James Starks (concussion), center JC Tretter (knee).

The Packers are also dealing with illness as Mason Crosby, Jordy Nelson, and Aaron Rodgers are all under the weather. Rodgers isn’t concerned, however, as he said that they would all be good to go after some rest and plenty of fluids.

Surprisingly, the Falcons had no one listed on Saturday’s injury report. Even Julio Jones, who missed the final moments of the Divisional Round victory over Seattle, is a full-go despite his toe injury. Safety Keanu Neal (foot), receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot), and defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder) were all full participants during the Falcons’ last practice.

The Falcons are as healthy as possible heading into Sunday’s game while the Packers are hurting. Still, it’s impossible to count out Green Bay when Rodgers is on the field.

Kickoff is Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox.