Interest In Jose Quintana Sparks Prospect Debate

Even though the New York Yankees seemed to be done making any big moves this offseason (other than potentially trading Brett Gardner), recent news seems to indicate that Brian Cashman may be trying to aquire one more piece to be competitive in the 2017 season. While this is simply interest, there are reports (most notably from Jon Morosi) that the Yankees want to go after Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana. The 27-year old starting pitcher has been great over his brief 5 year career. Last season was his best so far, posting a 3.20 ERA and earning a spot on the AL All-Star team.

A trade to aquire Quintana still works with the plan to rebuild and compete at the same time. As I discussed in November (http://therunnersports.com/potential-yankees-trade-partners-part-two-chicago-white-sox/), Quintana is the starter that made most sense to go after. His contract runs through the 2018 season with team options for both 2019 and 2020. Over the next two seasons, Quintana will make almost $16 million. For a top ten AL starter, that is a bargain.

With Masahiro Tanaka’s opt out clause potentially looming, Quintana can easily slide into the ace role after this season. If Tanaka does not opt out, then the Yankees have a top two that would be one of the best in the AL. In addition to that, the trade would be similar to the Aroldis Chapman signing. While the Yankees are prepared to be in the rebooting process over the next two seasons, having Quintana under a cheaper contract helps build the team for the 2018 free agency. If this trade is made, the Yankees have at least one ace in the rotation, a lock down closer, and hopefully two or three young stars. A move like this would not interfere with those plans. It actually makes the Yankees better for the youth movement.

All of this talk about if the Yankees get Quintana is fun, but the reality is that the cost to acquire him will be high. With Chris Sale already traded, that leaves Quintana has the hot commodity on the White Sox roster. This means that it will take numerous prospects to trade for Quintana. While now the Yankees have a wealth of good prospects, it does not mean that they should send any of them to the White Sox. Quintana is a great pitcher that could help the team for the next few seasons, but the Yankees need to stick to their guns about this youth movement.

Even with some prospects off limits, the Yankees still have plenty to make this deal without sacrificing too much. The great thing about the mid season trades of Chapman, Andrew Miller, and Carlos Beltran was that there is an over abundance of prospects in the organization. Not every prospect has a spot on the team in the future. There are numerous ones who play similar positions and others who have young players in their positions at the MLB level. The “excess” prospects are the ones the Yankees should be willing to part with to have a young starting pitcher join the club next season.

Based on MLB.com’s Prospect Watch (http://m.mlb.com/prospects/2016?list=nyy), which of the top 30 New York Yankees prospects should the Yankees be willing to trade for Jose Quintana?

The Untouchables

Obviously, some prospects should not be involved in these trade discussions for Jose Quintana. These are the guys who fans should be upset about if the Yankees trade away.

Although I mentioned that some prospects can be traded because of a log jam at their position, Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier should both be untouchable. Frazier, who was acquired in the Andrew Miller deal, is currently the Yankees highest ranked prospect. Sitting at #15 on the top 100 prospect list, Frazier could be seen in the MLB as early as this year. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge (fourth highest in the Yankees organization, #22 highest overall) was called up in August last season. Judge struggled to hit MLB level pitching, but he is currently positioned to be the Opening Day RF. Neither guy should be traded because of the potential upside. Judge can be a premiere power hitter if he can figure it out. Frazier could be a future star in the league, but he is also the back-up plan if Judge turns out to be a flop.

Arizona Fall League MVP Gleyber Torres is an obvious person to keep. The 19-year old infielder proved in the AFL that he has the potential to be an absolute stud when he gets his time in the MLB. Torres is the 17th ranked player on the top 100 prospect list. With an estimated time of being called up set in 2018, his MLB career probably will not take off until 2019. Another recent acquistion for this past season, Gleyber Torres is someone the Yankees should envision becoming a staple of the organization.

Can Be Included

The following prospects are the ones the Yankees can be willing to part with to make the trade. These are only going to include prospects who have ranking on the top 100 prospects list or top 10 at their position.

There is a log jam on the infield currently. While Chase Headley will be gone after two seasons, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorious are going to be on the team through the 2019 season at least, with Castro being under contract through the 2020 season. Only 3B will be open in a couple of seasons, potentially earlier if the Yankees end up trading Headley away. With an infielder log jam, Jorge Mateo now becomes a trade chip in the effort to acquire Jose Quintana.

Mateo is the Yankees third highest ranked prospect, who currently sits 18th on the top 100 list. In normal circumstances, parting with one of the three best prospects in the organization would be hard to swallow. However, there is someone who is believed to be better than him as well as younger (Torres) within the organization already. There will be not be two open infield positions until 2019 at the earliest (but more realistically 2020). It can be argued that Castro or Gregorious could struggle where Mateo would see playing time, but that is a massive hypothetical that wastes young talent. If this was a one year “rental” deal, then I would say keep Mateo as long with the other three I already name. However, Quintana is a player who the Yankees would keep long term.

The same points can be made about Miguel Andujar. His is the 8th ranked 3B prospect and the Yankees 7th overall prospect. He is only 21 years old and has made it to as high as AA Trenton. Though third base will be open whenever Headley is off the team, Andujar is not the player to fill that void. Torres or Mateo will most likely slide over to third when they first start playing. Andujar is not as highly touted as other prospects. He will not be the center piece of the package that the Yankees send to the White Sox, but he would be a nice inclusion.

I debated with myself about whether the Yankees should be willing to trade this prospect for Quintana. However, the fact that Quintana is one of the best pitchers in the American League and he would be under contract though 2020 potentially, that swayed me into being okay if the Yankees traded away Justus Sheffield. The left-handed pitching prospect who was also part of the Miller deal is the Yankees highest ranked pitching prospect. He currently sits 72nd overall on the top 100 list. The biggest thing about Sheffield is that he is the best pitching prospect the Yankees have. That is a hard thing to swallow if the Yankees decided to move him.

But there are other young pitchers that the Yankees have who may not be considered “prospects,” but could contribute earlier than Sheffield. Luis Severino, Luis Cessa, Chad Green, and Bryon Mitchell are all young pitchers who seem that they can contribute to the Yankees over the next few seasons. They are currently going to compete for at least one starting spot in the rotation. Sheffield may be a great young prospect, but there are four current pitchers who are on the MLB roster who are young and potentially on the rise.

A trade for Jose Quintana would be the a huge move for New York. While it would take away some of the youth that the Yankees have been pushing toward utilizing in the coming years, the return would be a young starter who will still be in his prime when the prospects are ready to play at the MLB level. Quintana is not only a young All-Star, he has a friendly contract that would not hurt the Yankees attempt to be under the luxury tax threshold before the big offseason of 2018.