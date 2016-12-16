Is Alshon Jeffery About To Play His Final Two Games As A Bear?

Alshon Jeffery is set to return this week as the Chicago Bears prepare to play the Green Bay Packers. While both Jeffery and quarterback Matt Barkley have expressed excitement over Jeffery’s much-needed return on offense, it’s fair to wonder if Jeffery will be back with the Bears next season.

Jay Cutler’s ugly season has all but assured his exit from Chicago, but in terms of a nightmare season, Jeffery isn’t far behind Cutler. In a contract year, Jeffery was easily slated to be the biggest name wide receiver potentially hitting the free agent market. A strong season this year by Alshon would have guaranteed him a massive payday from the Bears or someone else. However, Jeffery only managed 630 yards and a measly one touchdown before getting suspended four games for PEDs. The brutal season and PED concerns should drive down Jeffery’s price tag, but in a league where several teams are starved for wide receivers, somebody is bound to overpay. From the Bears’ perspective, losing Jeffery would decimate an already weak receiving corps. However, with the Bears stuck in rebuilding mode, a strong argument can be made that it wouldn’t be worth it to overpay for the inconsistent Jeffery.

My gut instinct tells me the Bears won’t bring back Jeffery next season, though I think he would be worth re-signing. GM Ryan Pace has shown no issues with getting rid of talented pass-catchers, as he has already dealt away Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett. Perhaps the biggest reasons he shipped them away was character issues, which will now come into question with Jeffery after the suspension. Pace has also shown an unwillingness to dish out huge contracts in free agency, instead typically targeting value players who fly under the radar. This approach is understandable given the Bears are rebuilding and don’t want to have too much cap space tied to one player. For all of these reasons, it looks likely that another talented Bear is about to leave town.

Jeffery’s play over the last few seasons has certainly been frustrating, but I still think there are a lot of good reasons to keep him on the team. The biggest reason has to be quarterback development. While Matt Barkley has been better than expected, the Bears will almost certainly draft a quarterback in rounds one, two, or three this year. Barkley can provide a stopgap option if need be, but the future at quarterback for the Bears is not currently on the roster. In order for the Bears to develop a good young quarterback, it is critical that he have some competent receiving options. Jeffery is still only 26, but he is an NFL veteran who has a huge frame and can act as a security blanket for a young QB. Jeffery is definitely talented enough to form a lethal duo with a good quarterback, similar to Andy Dalton and AJ Green when they came into the league.

Weak receivers can seriously harm the development of a young quarterback and force them into bad habits. A great example is Carson Wentz, a talented rookie who started the season on fire, however, as defenses began figuring him out and his receivers started letting him down, Wentz has begun forcing throws, trying to make something happen. His interception total has skyrocketed in recent weeks after playing mistake-free football early in the season. The Eagles are now a prime candidate to go after Jeffery should he hit the open market, because Wentz desperately needs a playmaker on offense.

The Bears’ receiving options after Alshon Jeffery are extremely weak. If Kevin White had developed into the player everybody expected, the Bears could feel ok with moving on from Jeffery. Instead, White is closer to being a draft bust than he is to becoming a star. Meanwhile, Joshua Bellamy and Cameron Meredith have proven to be highly unreliable, dropping far too many passes. With limited options in the draft and free agency, a Bears offense without Jeffery next year is going to look exactly how it has been this year, which is anemic.

There is an obvious issue with my argument up to this point, which is the fact that I’m assuming Jeffery is a well-above-average receiver in the NFL, something he hasn’t shown consistently in the past couple seasons. Quarterback play has to be factored in as a reason for Jeffery’s lack of success recently. Brian Hoyer filled in nicely early in the season, but his weak arm and dink-and-dunk offense was not ideal for a downfield receiver like Jeffery. Keep in mind Jeffery posted 1,421 receiving yards and 7 TDs in 2013, and followed that up with 1,133 yards and 10 TDs in 2014. Those are stats that few receivers have one their resume even just for one year. Jeffery has proven he can be a big asset when he has a quarterback that can get him the ball, and at only 26, he still has a lot of good years left.

With Cutler likely being gone next year, the Bears will have plenty of cap space to re-sign Jeffery, and I think it’s the right move. The PED usage should not be blown out of proportion, as Jeffery has not had past indicators of PED or other behavioral problems. One of the rare good picks the Bears have made in recent drafts, Bears fans may be seeing Jeffery play out his last couple games with the team. If he does leave, it will be certain that the Bears next quarterback would have been able to use his presence on the field.