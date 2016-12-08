Is Bob McNair Right About Brock Osweiler?

This has been an interesting week for the Houston Texans. Losing to Green Bay dropped Houston into a three-way tie for the AFC South lead, Rick Smith made Charles James into the official scapegoat and waived him from the team, and now Bob McNair is telling people to stop blaming Brock Osweiler for the loss. The Texans owner spoke to the Houston Chronicle after Sunday’s loss and absolved his quarterback of any blame while simultaneously throwing the pass catchers under the proverbial bus.

“I thought he played great,” McNair said about Osweiler, via the Houston Chronicle. “He played as well as his competitor did. If not for the passes that were dropped, his grade would have been higher than Rodgers. Don’t be critical of him. He played well.”

It’s fairly common for a team’s owner to defend its franchise quarterback after a loss, but McNair must have been watching a very different game than the rest of us. Sure, Osweiler’s final numbers were decent, but they don’t tell the full story.

Just to check out the facts, I went back and watched every throw by Brock Osweiler from Week 13, just to see if the film was as bad as I originally thought. Below is a chart with every throw against the Packers, including the “drops” that tanked Osweiler’s passer rating.

Pass 1: Out of bounds intended for Hopkins (negated by Green Bay’s offside penalty).

Pass 2: Two-yard completion to Fiedorowicz. Much too high for the tight end.

Pass 3: Incompletion to Ryan Griffin. Badly underthrown and off a Packers defender who had a legitimate chance at an interception.

Pass 4: Perfect six-yard screen pass to Griffin, who fumbled the ball.

Pass 5: Incomplete pass way behind Hopkins. Off-target throw caused by pressure up the middle.

Pass 6: Seven-yard dump pass to Lamar Miller. On target pass.

Pass 7: Sideline floater toward Hopkins. Behind the intended receiver and almost intercepted by Quinten Rollins.

Pass 8: Four-yard completion to Fiedorowicz. On target but short of the first down.

Pass 9: 10-yard completion to Will Fuller. Mostly on target but a little behind. Fuller made a nice adjustment on his route.

Pass 10: 11-yard bubble screen to Will Fuller. Fuller gained all 11 yards after the catch.

Pass 11: Sideline floater to Hopkins that was behind and knocked away by a diving Rollins.

Pass 12: Overthrow down the seam intended for Braxton Miller in double coverage. Not even close to catchable.

Pass 13: 13-yard pass intended for Braxton Miller. Bounced off his hands for the first true drop.

Pass 14: Eight-yard completion to Fiedorowicz. Once again a little high.

Pass 15: 13-yard completion to Fiedorowicz. On target.

Pass 16: Nine-yard completion to Fiedorowicz down the middle. On target.

Pass 17: Batted pass at the line of scrimmage for an incompletion.

Pass 18: 24-yard on target completion on a pass down the field to Fuller. The rookie was wide open in zone coverage.

Pass 19: Eight-yard completion to Fiedorowicz. Mostly on target.

Pass 20: 11-yard in-route completion to Hopkins. On target.

Pass 21: Seam pass intended for Fiedorowicz in end zone. Out of reach for the diving tight end.

Pass 22: Six-yard touchdown completion on fourth-and-one to Ryan Griffin. Way too high, but the tight end has great leaping ability and body control.

Pass 23: Incompletion intended for Hopkins that was way behind. Credited as a drop because it hit his hands.

Pass 24: Bad overthrow intended for Hopkins in double coverage. Nowhere near catchable.

Pass 25: Three-yard completion to Fuller. Off target and high, but the leaping rookie made the catch anyway.

Pass 26: Incompletion to Fuller. Off target and high. Almost caught anyway despite two defenders knocking the ball away.

Pass 27: Negative nine-yard dump pass completion to Blue. Pass thrown while Osweiler was being sacked.

Pass 28: 12-yard dump pass completion to Blue.

Pass 29: Incompletion to Fiedorowicz. On target but knocked away by the defender. Credited as a drop.

Pass 30: Six-yard completion to Fuller. Off target and high.

Pass 31: Deep seam pass to Griffin. Underthrown and almost intercepted.

Pass 32: Five-yard completion to Griffin. On target.

Pass 33: 15-yard completion to Grimes on screen pass.

Pass 34: 18-yard completion to Griffin on in-route.

Pass 35: 44-yard deep bomb completion to DeAndre Hopkins on a go route. Hopkins went for a touchdown with some nifty running after the catch.

Those are the throws, now let’s crank the numbers.

During this loss, Osweiler completed 22 of his 35 attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, went 20 of 30 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers had a passer rating of 108.9 while Osweiler had a passer rating of 97.6.

Now, let’s examine McNair’s statement that Osweiler would have had a better grade than Rodgers if his receivers hadn’t dropped the ball. The Texans had three true drops and one pass that was iffy (pass #29 on the list). The incompletion seemed to be more of a great play by two Packers defensive backs, but Jim Nantz called Will Fuller’s leaping attempt a drop. We will credit this incompletion as a drop purely for science’s sake, even though the pass was too high for Fuller. If those four passes are caught, Osweiler’s numbers become 26-35 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, placing his passer rating at 114.4.

So, his statement seems to be true if you adjust for the drops, but McNair is playing a dangerous game of What If. Osweiler should have had three different passes intercepted on easy throws, but the Packers secondary couldn’t corral them. He also could have had a fourth depending on Quinten Rollins maintaining control on the second sideline pass to Hopkins. All of these potential interceptions were badly underthrown, including two wobblers toward Hopkins on the sideline. The point is that there are too many factors in play to calculate the exact total yardage, but these negative plays would have completely changed the game. The final interception would have stopped Houston’s drive before Osweiler could launch the touchdown bomb to Hopkins. It’s hard to determine exactly what Osweiler’s numbers would be, but a rough estimate would place his stats at about 15-28 for 116 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Osweiler’s adjusted passer rating would end up around 36.3.

Obviously, Osweiler wasn’t solely to blame for the loss, especially with the defense giving up big plays to Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, but he also didn’t play as well as McNair said. If the Texans owner truly wants people to stop criticizing Osweiler, then he should hope that his franchise quarterback lights up the Colts on Sunday.

But what happens if Osweiler turns in a stinker?